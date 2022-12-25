What started as one girl's project for a West Valley High School club ended up morphing into something during December that benefited many families served by the school district's Ram Landing program.
Ram Landing is a coordinated by Jill Hendricks, the district's student and family engagement liaison. It is designed to provide a safe place for families and students in homeless situations to obtain necessities such as food, clothing, shoes, school supplies and personal hygiene products. The program helps around 20 families a week and is based at the old freshman campus, which is now known as the Innovation Center.
This fall, sophomore Caitlin Pham decided to engage in a community giving project as part of her involvement with the high school's DECA future leaders and entrepreneurs club. She has been West Valley's DECA Chapter Community Service chair for the past two years.
Through DECA, she decided to help Ram Landing, a program she hadn't known about when she initiated her community giving project.
"I was completely unaware of the number of students in my very class that use this program," she said.
“I saw the world in a very naive light. Because of this project, I was able to open my worldview and start seeing the humanity in a more understanding light.”
She began her efforts by recruiting a group of DECA students to stand outside grocery stores and hand out small papers to customers explaining what Ram Landing is as well as a list of items for those in need.
"Customers would purchase the items while inside and bring them out to us again to donate, which many did,” said Pham. Her fellow students also collected almost $900 in cash donations through the series of four food drives that ran for several weeks.
The work culminated Dec. 3, when Ram Landing held a toy drive at the Walmart Supercenter in West Valley that collected 143 toys to give to families for the holidays. Additionally, the nearly $900 that had been collected from the donations at the grocery stores was used to buy boots, blankets, gloves, socks, sweatpants, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more for community residents.
Pham extended her gratitude to “all the wonderful people who made this project possible, such as my family, my DECA adviser Tom Robinson, the Ram Landing coordinator Jill Hendricks, all DECA students who volunteered, and the Yakima community for being incredibly generous with their donations.”
West Valley’s Ram Landing program is always looking for donations. Those interested in providing gently used items or nonperishable food to assist families in their times of need can email Jill Hendricks at ramlanding@wvsd208.org after school resumes in January.
• Jazlin Betancourt is a freshman at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.