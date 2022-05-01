“Little Women,” the classic story by Louisa May Alcott that has captured readers’ hearts for more than 150 years, is coming to the West Valley Junior High School stage on May 5-7.
For those unfamiliar with the novel, “Little Women” takes place in Civil War-era New England and is about the lives of the lovable March sisters as they grapple with the heartbreaks, sorrows and societal pressures that come with growing up.
As it is a story about coming of age, it’s only fitting that the main cast also grows up with the characters. For each main character there are two performers, one portraying the younger version and another performing the older role.
Filling out the cast of the younger March family are freshman Sicily Williams as Jo, junior Hannah Ryan as Meg, eighth grader Sophia Allen as Beth, and sixth grader Kiersten Brown as Amy, along with junior Blaise Mears playing their mother, Marmee.
Freshman Ava Fegurson plays the older Amy, while the rest of the older versions of the March family are portrayed by seniors: Addie Demill as Jo, Lauren Gurney as Meg, Maren Baugh as Beth, and Tanager Ryan as Marmee. Also, freshman Cole Veselka plays the young, romantic Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, and older Laurie is played by Lucas Cone.
Fittingly, the story about four women was adapted for the stage by female students, who also play roles in the cast: DeMill, Gurney and Ryan, as well as Cora Gilbert, who plays the March housekeeper, Hannah. These writers worked with director Ruth Veselka for almost two years to properly transcribe Alcott’s themes and characters into script form, and it shows.
The short production schedule has required hard work and dedication from the cast, crew and, of course, director Veselka.
For the many seniors populating the cast, the choice of “Little Women” for this year’s spring production is apropos, as the themes of “leaving the nest” and coming-of-age are especially meaningful to the students who are about to do the same.
Tickets for West Valley’s production of “Little Women” can be purchased for $5 at ticketspicket.com and at the door. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.