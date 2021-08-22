Since the 1990s, the Yakima men’s choral group known as the Camerata Club has awarded annual scholarships to talented teen musicians in the Yakima Valley. This year was no exception.
On June 1, the group hosted 14 young musicians at Wesley United Methodist Church to showcase their musical abilities. Yakima Valley 11th- and 12th-grade musicians are invited to participate in the event, and this year’s competitors included pianists, vocalists and an oboist.
The top eight musicians received scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,625, contributed by The Sundquist Fund, the Junior League and the Yakima Retired Teachers Association.
COVID-19 made this year’s competition unique, with social distancing and masks.
This year’s judges included local musicians Scott Peterson, Lynda Wall and Susan Hotchko. After much discussion, the judges announced a tie between two standout pianists. First place was awarded to Kayla Kwon for her rendition of Greig’s “Prelude from the Holberg Suite,” and Ethan Kim, playing Chopin’s “Fantasie Impromptu Op. 66.”
As a previous Camerata scholarship recipient, I remember the event as more than just a competition. It allows young musicians to gather, see familiar faces and share the results of their practice. Competitions are an opportunity to learn how to adjust to an unfamiliar piano, calm racing nerves and find composure through mistakes and sweaty palms. It can be scary in the moment, but these moments make performances such as the Camerata Scholarship uniquely rewarding.
To view a video summary of this year’s performances, head to the Scholarships page of the Yakima Camerata Club’s website at www.yakimacamerataclub.org.
And keep an eye out next spring for the 2022 Camerata High School Music Scholarship.