Leadership is an integral part of the Davis High School community. The school spirit, bright personalities and strong student body make Davis the perfect home for hard-working and involved students.
Ace Federspiel is a perfect example. As the school’s Associated Student Body executive president, the senior has worked hard to safely bring the Davis community together through the on-and-off weeks of online learning and the thin time slots when assemblies and outdoor events could be held. He and the members of the ASB program worked hard to advertise Davis resources for students, promote safe habits during COVID-19 and still offer holiday events and festivals for the community to enjoy.
“My favorite event was holding back-to-school assemblies earlier this school year,” Federspiel said.
School assemblies provide an opportunity for students to get to know the ASB officers. There’s always a chance to see the dance team performing, and volunteers being plucked from the audience to participate. It’s always exciting for students to see the lights dim, the music play, and Ace and his team shouting in microphones to pump up the crowd.
“It’s great to see everyone back at Davis. Plus, I really enjoy the hype,” Federspiel said.
ASB events aren’t the only places you can see Federspiel. Aside from other school programs he’s involved with like Link Crew, Interact Club, and Principal Student Advisory Council, Federspiel stays very involved with track, clubs, and rigorous international baccalaureate classes, even pursuing a full International Baccalaureate diploma.
As for the future students of Davis and the ASB groups to come, Federspiel encourages teens to appreciate every moment.
“Time goes by fast, and you have to make sure to be as present as possible,” he said.
• Olivia Gonzalez is a senior at Davis High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.