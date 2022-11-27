“Always strive to lead every athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
That is the mission statement of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, club at West Valley High School.
FCA is a Christian club for students that creates faith-based events, prayer time at school, weekly Bible study sessions and opportunities to make lifelong friendships with other Christians. Even though the name of the club implies that you have to be an athlete to join, that is not the case at all. All are welcome regardless of their age or sports status.
FCA has been growing at West Valley High School over the past couple of years. In 2019, the club had about six to nine regular attendees and now has about 120 participants at every monthly club meeting.
This amount of growth encouraged the West Valley FCA leadership team to reach out to Christian teens beyond their own school. So, the school’s FCA club hosted a worship night Oct. 16 at Heights Foursquare Church in Terrace Heights. The event drew roughly 150 people, primarily teens ranging from sixth graders to recent high school graduates.
The worship night started with hotdogs and other treats for the attendees to enjoy while meeting other Christians from throughout the Valley. The worship portion of the night began with several praise songs led by juniors Gracie Duchemin and Ellie Stephens and senior Katie Barnes, all members of West Valley’s FCA leadership team.
After the first worship session, Barnes and I preached about overcoming fears and accepting the gift God has in store for people. Following more worship songss, we ended the night with a game to help build connections and new friendships with those who were there.
This event was one of the first FCA events to reach teens from throughout the valley, not just a specific school’s student body.
“I think that FCA is showing us who the other believers are throughout the Valley and helping us grow closer together in fellowship with the Lord,” Barnes said. “People don’t know that they have a community of fellow believers all throughout the Valley and it is so important to start really connecting with each other and helping each other grow closer to God.”
Not only did this event connect teens from throughout the Valley, it also encouraged others to show their faith more boldly in school, knowing they are not alone in their faith.
“FCA is affecting our school in countless ways,” said Duchemin. “Whether we’re having our monthly meeting in the gym or sitting in Nordy’s room for Bible studies, I can see people not only growing in their faith, but helping others to learn the Truth and it provides such a great piece of encouragement to us as Christian students knowing that we are not alone,” she said, referencing WVHS teacher and program leader Jamie Nordstrom.
Duchemin has seen the encouragement that this club offers firsthand from her freshman year to now.
“As a Christian that goes to public school, my freshman year, I just sat thinking, ‘Wow, thank you, Lord, for this amazing opportunity to make faith-filled friends and thank you for leading me to be a part of such an inspiring community.’”
Between the heartfelt worship songs, the new friendships made, the messages preached and the fun games, the event at Heights Foursquare Church offered an opportunity for many teens to grow in their faith and learn something new.
