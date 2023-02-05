Steps to safety: Selah schools look at new walking routes for students

All school districts are tasked with the responsibility of not only educating students, but also ensuring student safety.
The Selah School District recently launched an effort to increase safety for students who walk to school. This is a priority for Selah school leaders because many students use designated safe walking routes provided by the district.
In October, the Selah School District began the process of overhauling its map of safe walking routes. By law, school districts are required to denote safe walking routes for elementary school students. While it is only necessary to provide these routes for younger students, the Selah School District curates routes for its middle and high school students as well.
In order to redraw the school district’s safe walking route maps, school administrators formed a Safe Walking Routes Task Force. According to law, this committee comprises district employees, city officials, parents and other community members who will be collaborating on revising the current routes.
“This is important because it allows parents to have a voice,” said Joe Coscarart, the district’s director of transportation and school safety. “It’s important because it adds to the overall safety of the community. And it gives an opportunity for us to work toward state and federal grants.”
The existing safe walking routes were created in 2009. Although minor updates have been made over the years, this will be the first comprehensive overhaul of the routes.
As Coscarart explained, Selah has changed dramatically since 2009. Since that time, Selah Junior High, Robert Lince Elementary and the original John Campbell Primary have all been demolished, while Selah Middle School, Robert Lince Early Learning Center and the new John Campbell Primary School campuses have been completed. Plus, new homes, roads and sidewalks have been added in the community, further perpetuating the need for route revisions.
“We, as a district, have not updated this in a long time,” Coscarart said. “So we want those parents to have some input.”
The task force will take a number of factors into consideration when determining what constitutes a safe walking route. When evaluating a road, the committee will review variables such as the road’s speed limit, number of lanes, availability of sidewalks and bike paths, and social factors that may also play a role in safety.
The Safe Walking Routes Task Force plans to conclude its work and present its finalized routes to the superintendent and school board in May or June. Until then, the committee invites community members to attend the meetings to offer their input or simply observe the process, facilitating a collaborative environment.
“I really dig safety,” Coscarart said. “And we want to do everything that we can to help our community, the parents and the guardians, to be able to have a voice, themselves. And also to feel safer in terms of getting their kids to and from school.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
