Long Beach has long been a travel staple along the chilly coastline of our state. While the site makes use of the phrase “World’s Longest Beach,” it actually ranks ninth in that category and is 7 miles shorter than the longest beach in the United States, which is in Virginia Beach, Va. However, at 28 miles, Long Beach does have the distinction of being the longest drivable beach in the United States.
This destination attracts thousands of tourists from across the country. With its quaint and charming feel and colorful downtown buildings, Long Beach is a true dream vacation.
However, many people aren’t aware of the significant history surrounding the area. Long Beach is also famous for its role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Highlighted by the massive Cape Disappointment Interpretive Center, historical landmarks dot every nook and cranny along the Long Beach Peninsula.
The interpretive center itself is a larger-than-life experience. With a picture-window view overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it transports you back to the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Featuring everything from handmade fur coats traded by Indigenous people to wooden canoe replicas, it’s a landmark you won’t want to miss. Accompanied by a short hike to the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse and several old military forts, the trip into the woods is the perfect way to fill an empty afternoon.
Another particularly interesting landmark is Dismal Nitch, in the hillside between the mainland and the ocean. The expedition crew members spent six stormy days huddled into the corner, with their clothes drenched against their backs and food stocks running low. These days, the only evidence of the camp lies in a rest stop along Lewis and Clark Trail Highway. It’s wild to think about how those six days were probably some of the crew’s worst — and the whole experience is now shortened to one sign along a highway.
If you decide to take a trip to the Washington coast, spend a day or two wandering around the many historical sites. It’s worth it to recognize the hundreds of years of history behind a place as gorgeous as Long Beach.