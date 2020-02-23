These days in the home of David Larson in Union Gap, preparations for an upcoming pageant are in full swing. Dresses have been carefully placed in zippered bags while Angelina and RaeDawn Thomas-Larson, the two young sisters who are to compete in the pageant, anxiously await their day in the spotlight.
In late February, the Thomas-Larson sisters will participate in the Shining Star Pageant. The two thoroughly enjoy the competition and have participated for the past four years.
This pageant, however, is not a typical pageant.
The Shining Star Pageant is a program open to girls and young women who are differently abled. Based in Prosser, the Shining Star Pageant offers an opportunity for these individuals to showcase their personalities and have a special day in the spotlight.
“It makes me feel like I am happy and passionate,” said 17-year-old Angelina.
Born with medical conditions, including heart defects and having suffering a severe stroke, Angelina looks forward to the annual pageant, and enjoys the feeling of being on stage. Meanwhile, her 9-year-old sister, RaeDawn Thomas-Larson, who is on the autism spectrum, says she enjoys “getting pretty” and getting the chance to wear a beautiful dress.
Their father, David Larson, appreciates that the program helps his daughters feel valued and accepted.
“I just love seeing the smiles and seeing them happy and having fun,” he said. “The value in it is that they feel accepted into something. This gives them a place of their own.”
Indeed, the Shining Star Pageant was created for that very purpose by a young girl who saw a need for such a program.
That young girl was Sofia Martinez, a current resident of Prosser who loved to play dress up and wear dresses from a young age. She would often accompany her mother to the grocery store dressed as a Disney princess. And as a young girl, Martinez decided that she wanted to participate in a pageant.
Having been diagnosed with Batten disease, which is a disorder of the nervous system, a typical pageant would not have been an ideal option for Martinez. So, her mother, Rene Martinez, searched for a pageant that catered to girls with special needs. She found no such program within the state of Washington.
“Sofia realized there was a need, and so she created something for girls like her,” Rene said.
In 2015, Rene Martinez helped her daughter establish the Shining Star Pageant. In the pageant’s first year, 16 girls participated. Since then, the pageant has expanded and is now open to girls and women from the age of 5 through 40, and draws roughly 50 participants each year. Those contestants reside in cities all over Washington, and some even come from out of state.
Because of the number of participants, more than 100 volunteers are involved behind the scenes. Naturally, Rene Martinez recognizes the important role that volunteers play in the pageant’s success.
During the pageant, each contestant gives a personal introduction on stage while dressed in an outfit that fits an annually changing theme. For instance, this year’s theme will be “Sparkles and Spurs.”
During the next portion of the competition, the girls model their formalwear and answer an onstage question. At the end of the show, each girl receives a tiara. The girl with the highest score from each of the five age divisions is crowned as a queen, receiving a sash and slightly larger crown.
“This is not your ordinary beauty pageant,” Rene Martinez said. “Our queens have used speech devices, our queens have been in wheelchairs. So it’s not the most typical looking beauty queen.”
Indeed, the Shining Star Pageant is anything but ordinary. Rather than focusing on outward appearances, the pageant strives to eliminate barriers, and highlight a young woman’s true value: Her personality.
“We want to take away barriers that they might face in other parts of their community or in other parts of their life and give them, this one day, the one opportunity to shine onstage,” Rene Martinez said.
The event’s founder is proud that her daughter, Sofia, created a program that has made a positive impact in the lives of so many families.
In recent years, the health of the now 18-year-old Sofia has prohibited her from participating in the pageant. This, however, certainly does not dampen her enthusiasm for the program she helped establish. Although unable to participate, Sofia enjoys hearing about how many new applications for the pageant has been received and takes great pride in her creation.
Now, as Angelina and RaeDawn Thomas-Larson prepare to take the stage at the end of this month, their father is thankful for the opportunity to have his daughters’ personalities and strengths showcased. Among those girls’ strengths is an optimistic and positive outlook on life. Larson says that his daughters’ mindsets have influenced his perception of the world.
“They teach so much about life,” Larson said. “We’ve just got to give them a chance to do it.”
That is precisely why the Shining Star Pageant was created: To give girls like Sofia Martinez a chance to be valued and appreciated.
After all, Rene Martinez said that the pageant’s purpose “is to give the girls a special moment in time, a special day, to really shine on stage.”