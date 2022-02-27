Connor Dailey, this year's Associated Student Body president at Selah High School, grew up with sports. Whether that meant dribbling down the basketball court, throwing a pass down or rounding the bases during an evening baseball practice, it didn’t matter.
“I’ve been playing baseball since I was 6, football since I was 9, basketball since I was 11,” Dailey said as students filed out of an ASB meeting behind him earlier this month.
That day’s agenda had included a lengthy conversation about National Honor Society’s upcoming school dance along with some improvement plans surrounding school bathrooms.
Dailey got into leadership back in middle school, where he served in ASB his seventh and eighth grade years.
“It wasn’t as intense back then because it was, well, middle school,” he saud. “And then my freshman and sophomore year I was class president.”
He also served as a football captain for the Vikings this past year, although he says his favorite sport is baseball.
“It’s mainly because of my dad, I think. That’s the sport that he played, too. He’s been able to pass on what he knows down to me,” he saidl
The senior finds value in having fun while improving his skills.
His gift of wisdom he likes to share to athletes and leaders alike is this: “Don’t take it so seriously.”
• Indiana Hilmes is a sophomore at Selah High School.
