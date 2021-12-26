Every school has its own traditions and quirks. At Selah High School, one of the highlights of the year is the annual Lip Sync Competition.
For this event, students can sign up to do a solo, or go on stage with their friends, sports teams or the entire class to lip sync to their song of choice. There were even a few teachers who came up with performances that night.
This was my first time attending one of these events and, I’ll tell you, it was the funniest thing I’d ever witnessed at school.
The event took place Dec. 6 in the Selah Middle School Auditorium and featured 11 acts. They ranged from dramatic interpretations of the famous “Titanic” bow scene to mashups of popular songs from 2021.
The winning group was decided by a panel of judges composed of teachers and administrators. There were two categories for winning teams: Selah sports teams and the overall winner.
This year’s winners were the junior class leaders, a group of girls who performed a medley that included “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” and a scene from “Mean Girls.” Second place went to the senior guys cheer team, who performed a dance to the song “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil. An honorable mention went to the girls swim team, which reenacted “Fabulous” from “High School Musical.” They were in perfect sync throughout their choreography and made the audience chuckle.
My personal favorite was the girls cross country team. They danced to a mashup by rapper Pitbull, dressing like him in his signature sunglasses, suit and, of course, bald cap. This group won first place within the category of Selah sports teams, and I think it was well earned!
The Selah cross country team and the junior class leaders each took home a goodie bag as the prize for each of their performers, and each earned the school’s Lip Sync Trophy.
Events like these bring our students and community together. With its touch of humor and dramatic flair, I’ll definitely be back to watch lip sync next year.
