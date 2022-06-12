At the beginning of the school year, Selah High School announced a major revamp to the extracurricular system: Clubs would be integrated into the school day once a month. This was a long-awaited win for many students, as other after school activities often interfered with club meetings and involvement.
Since it became a requirement to be in a club, I ended up choosing LifeSmarts by accident. All the other clubs I was hoping to join had either disbanded or were too full.
Little did I know I would be starting something that would unveil opportunity upon opportunity for me.
LifeSmarts is a national organization that involves knowledge bowl-style competitions that are focused on areas of consumer education. Teams can compete regionally, at the state level, and eventually at the national level.
Competitors in LifeSmarts are lined up in front of handheld buzzers. While there are many different styles of competition, the major round entails LifeSmarts’ signature “challenge questions.” These are typically worth 10 points apiece and come in sets of 20 per match, making them an essential piece for any team’s success. Question topics can range anywhere from the results of tax evasion to the types of fire extinguishers and their uses.
My team and I were thrust into long afternoons of studying and quiz-taking on the five LifeSmarts categories: personal finance, consumer rights, health and safety, technology, and environment. I grew to love our Friday morning meetings involving pastries and rapid-fire questions.
The Selah High School LifeSmarts team advanced to the state round of competition, which had been scheduled to be held in Ellensburg at the end of February. However, the only other team competing wasn’t able to attend the state championships.
That made our Selah team as the Washington state LifeSmarts champions … by default. And we were headed to the East Coast in April for Nationals.
Despite our lack of real in-person competition, we continued to study hard and prepare ourselves as best we could. We each created our own binder of study materials, reading through countless questions during road trips, school bus rides, and between classes. We were determined to prove ourselves.
Walking into the huge, dimly lit conference room in Arington, Virginia, and being surrounded by 37 other state champion teams was than intimidating. But seeing the word “WASHINGTON” printed on paper at our very own table was worth it.
Day one consisted mostly of little activities and the welcome ceremony. The real battle began on day two: Buzzer matches were starting. Our Washington team won both of its matches that morning, although we landed right in the middle of the leader board, due to our mid-level scores. After another round of competition, we finished the evening in 17th place.
The next morning, we battled some relatively local competition: Idaho! We got the win, which propelled us into the “Sweet 16” that afternoon. Then we were set to face off against Georgia, our “sister” team that had partnered with us for many of the activities.
Being announced as part of the “Sweet 16” was a highlight of the trip for me. Nothing can really compare to finding out that, after months of hard work, you’ve made it.
After the announcement, we were quickly shuffled back towards the competition rooms. With sweaty palms and nervous laughter, we began our next match, holding hands under the table for support as the judges read the competition rules.
We knew this was it. All of our hard work had come to this. It was now or never for our team to make a move, to finally prove ourselves.
And we did. We ended up beating Georgia in one of the closest matches yet. It became even sweeter when we realized Georgia had been ranked No. 1 … and we had been ranked No. 16.
This propelled us further into the tournament, where we would next face off against Wisconsin. But after a long and difficult match, we lost. It was a little bittersweet to get so close, only to have lost by a few questions.
After a few tears and group hugs and reassurances that we were still really awesome, our team realized something — the best was yet to come. We’d made it far in a competition with some of the smartest kids in the country. We knew Washington was going to be a feared name next year.
We left the D.C. area with the achievement of fourth place. We had flown across the country together and absolutely crushed it at something we’d all fallen into by accident. If that isn’t a success story, I don’t know what is.
The Selah High School LifeSmarts team is now set to compete at FCCLA Nationals at the end of June in San Diego. There, we will face 15 teams — the absolute best of the best.
Life has a funny way of pushing you in the right direction. It’s random, it’s unpredictable, and that’s the best part about it. If you told freshman Indy that she would have won fourth place in a national competition with three of her best friends, she would have laughed in your face. But this is my reality now. And I don’t regret any of it.
