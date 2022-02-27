“Encore! Encore!” the crowd of Selah High School students chanted.
Gathered in the stadium for the annual Homecoming assembly last fall, the students had just listened to a band’s rendition of “Sk8ter Boi” by Avril Lavigne. Then, after a moment, at the students’ request the band began to play Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” as the students sang along.
Plot twist: The five band members are all Selah High School teachers — staff members who utilize their musical abilities to perform at assemblies and other school functions.
It all began at the start of the 2020-21 school year when English teacher Shane Polley, who plays the drums, sent an email to all staff members asking if anyone was interested in creating a band. Polley’s intent was for the band to serve as a casual social opportunity for him and his coworkers.
Alex Soto, a science teacher, replied to the email and volunteered to play the guitar.
“I thought we’d just hang out and jam with each other every once in a while,” Soto said. “I didn’t think there’d be performances.”
The band did not fully come to fruition, however, until the spring of 2021 when a group of senior students began begging math teacher Theena Roberts to sing and English teacher Deborah Thompson to play piano at their upcoming Senior Gala.
At first, both teachers were reluctant.
“I said, ‘Hard pass. Absolutely not. No way in heck am I going to sing,’” Roberts said.
The students were undeterred and eventually convinced Roberts and Thompson to join Polley and Soto to form a band. Hunter Foster, a paraeducator, was also added to the group as a bass guitarist.
At last, the band that was eventually christened “Just OK” was born.
The band’s motto? “We’re not good, we’re not great. We are Just OK.”
During the 2020-21 school year, the quintet of teachers known as Just OK performed twice in front of students and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.
“They’re a very entertaining group, and I love that we get that kind of involvement from our favorite teachers within the school,” said Selah High School junior Lauren Thomas. “Just OK is awesome and they make assemblies and talent shows better!”
The band members themselves recognized how much students enjoyed the performances.
“The students absolutely loved it,” Roberts said. “When the students really latched onto it, and they started to love it, I was like, ‘OK, we need to bring more joy.’ We need to do something that’s going to bring people together at the school. And this seems like it’s something that’s bringing people together.”
With that in mind, the teachers decided to continue their performances this school year. However, after Foster decided to step away from the group, first-year band teacher Kevin Madson came in as its new bass guitarist.
“It’s kind of cool to be a part of the whole culture of the school,” Madson said of his newfound band membership.
In addition to connecting with students, the members of Just OK see the value in connecting with one another.
“Even more than the performances, I like the practices,” Thompson said. “It’s fun just to hang out with a few other people. And we laugh a lot and mess up a lot. It’s just fun to kind of get to know other teachers.”
Polley agrees.
“It’s fun to hang out and play music,” he said. “I love playing music and they’re all just fun people. Everybody just loves it, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Roberts also enjoys the positive experiences that she’s had with her fellow band members.
“Even though it takes me a hot minute to figure out even what the tune of the song is when we’re playing it, they’re just so patient,” she said. “The group of people that are in the band are the most supporting, loving, kind people that I could possibly be hanging out with.”
