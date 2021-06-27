For the owners of Hang Loose Shave Ice, summer is the season of frozen treats, hard work and serving the community.
“We eat, live and breathe shave ice for the summer,” said co-owner Lisa Gordon.
The Gordon family, which includes Lisa, her husband David, and their daughters Chloe, Calie, Cordae and Cambree, are in the midst of their second summer of running the shave ice operation, offering more than 70 flavors. It is operated out of a Hawaiian-themed trailer at 12 N. First St. in Selah, and was founded in 2018 by then high-school student Madison Zerr as a way for her to earn money for her college education.
“Our family really loved what she was doing,” Lisa said. “We kind of had an idea that once she decided to go away for school, we would be interested in purchasing it so our girls could do this for themselves.”
The Gordons’ eventual purchase of the business in January 2020 was fueled by a desire to instill a strong work ethic in their daughters.
“We want our daughters to learn that nothing’s free,” Lisa said. “If you don’t have a work ethic, you’re not going to get very far.”
Lisa notes that each daughter, with differing personalities, makes a unique contribution to the business.
Chloe, 21, works as an EMT and is always willing to offer a helping hand in her free time, says her mom.
Planning to attend culinary school, 18-year-old Calie Gordon enjoys chatting with customers. “She’ll remember customers,” Lisa remarked. “She remembers what they like — different details about them that some of us miss.”
On the other hand, 15-year-old Cordae is often the one to make the shave ice, sculpting it into a neat dome shape. “I guess I’m the ‘ice queen,’” Cordae said.
The Gordons’ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Cambree, does whatever remaining tasks need to be completed, often behind the scenes. “I like that we get to work together as a family,” Lisa said. “We all pitch in. We’re a team.”
Daughter Calie shares similar sentiments. “Me and my sisters work well together,” she said. “It flows really smoothly.”
Since becoming the owner of Hang Loose Shave Ice, the Gordon family has expanded upon its products, moving beyond its Hawaiian-based staple. Specifically, the family began offering milkshakes as well as to-go cups for shave ice this summer.
The family is also proud of the impact they say their business has on the community.
“For us, it’s more than making money,” said Lisa. “It’s teaching our daughters some really great skills, being part of the community and a light in the community.”