Selah High School senior Karely Godinez remembers what it was like to live in fear. Originally from a town in Mexico called Aquila, Godinez and her family lived in an area overrun by gangs and violence.
“There were people forming groups and killing innocent people,” she said. “My uncle was killed by one of those groups.”
Fearful for the lives of themselves and their children, Godinez’s parents applied for political asylum with the United States in 2014, which would allow them to seek temporary refuge in the country.
Upon hearing that their request had been granted, the family immediately prepared to begin anew in the United States by packing all they could fit in a suitcase. At 11 years old, Godinez bid farewell to her extended family, friends, school and country.
“I was really glad that we had the opportunity to come here so we could feel safe,” the Selah student said. “My parents also knew that if we got here, my siblings and I would be able to have a better education.”
However, the journey to the United States was not an easy one. Before being allowed to enter the country, she, her parents and younger siblings were forced to wait 24 hours at the border between Mexico and the United States, not knowing whether they would actually be let in.
After being allowed to enter the country, Godinez and her family settled in Selah, where a relative lived. She then entered sixth grade at Selah Middle School.
The transition to school in the United States was overwhelming for Godinez, who did not speak any English.
“Everything was new. I didn’t have any friends,” she said.
Nonetheless, she began adjusting to life in the United States and learning English with the help of two teachers.
“I was really lucky to have those teachers so I could learn English faster,” she said.
Today, Godinez has a 3.8 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society, and is preparing to walk across the stage and receive her high school diploma in June. Her education will not end this spring, as she plans to enroll at Yakima Valley College before eventually transferring to Central Washington University to pursue her dream of becoming a dentist. She will be the first in her family to attend college.
“My parents have done so much for me and my siblings,” she said. “I just want them to be proud of me and know that I appreciate everything they have done for me.”
Godinez said that her family was granted permission by the U.S. government to remain in the country permanently, and they are now in the process of obtaining citizenship.
What advice would she give to others who find themselves in her situation?
“Never give up,” she said. “They can accomplish a lot of things. They will have a lot of opportunities that will help them to have a successful future.”