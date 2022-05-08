Alisa Dove's day as a bus driver for the Selah School District begins at 6:45 a.m. when she arrives at the garage to perform the usual pre-trip inspection of her bus.
Then she sets out for her first route of the day, picking up middle school and high school students who have special needs. On her second morning route, Dove picks up elementary school students who are also differently-abled, as well as several general education preschoolers.
Whenever a good song plays on the radio during her morning drives, Dove sings along with the students.
“They love to sing,” Dove said. “We have special songs and when it comes on, we sing loud. So it’s just kinda fun.”
Dove has 30 years of experience driving a bus and is an integral member of the school district’s transportation team.
She began her career in the small town of Fallon, Nevada, in 1990. She was teaching aerobics for a living when a friend, who had recently become a bus driver, encouraged Dove to pursue the same job.
She took the advice and decided to shift gears on her career path, applying to be a bus driver shortly thereafter. Working in that school district for 13 years, Dove found that she enjoyed her newfound profession.
She then served as a driver on a military base in Alaska before a brief stint working for FedEx. It was during that time that Dove realized how much she missed being behind the wheel of a school bus and working with kids. That was when she took a job with the Selah School District in 2012.
“When I came back to driving kids, I had a whole different attitude about it,” Dove said. “My whole attitude was like, ‘OK, this is now what I want to do.’”
Dove has spent the past five years driving a bus for students who have special needs. Since many children ride that same bus year after year, the seasoned driver says she is able to bond with students and get to know them on a personal level.
“I get to know their parents, because their parents are at the stop,” Dove said. “And so that makes it more special.”
While Dove generally enjoys her job, she admits there can be bumps in the road.
“Learning how to drive the bus is the easy part,” Dove said. “It’s managing your students that becomes the challenge.”
This school year, Dove says the transportation department has been working on implementing the strategies for student safety and conduct expectations known as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, in order to encourage more appropriate behavior in young bus riders.
“You’re constantly trying to figure out what you can do to make a student’s ride more successful,” Dove said.
James Ward, Selah School District’s director of transportation, attests to Dove’s commitment to her work.
“She’s all-around helpful, she’s pleasant to be around, happy to be here,” Ward said. “She’s got a lot of experience and brings a lot to the table as far as that goes.”
In two years, Dove plans to steer toward retirement. In the meantime, she reflects on the benefits her job has to offer, particularly the opportunity to develop bonds with students.
“I think that’s really what it’s all about. Because if you don’t, it’s just a job,” Dove said.
• Natalie Keller is a junior at Selah High School.
