During the late 1990s, Bryan Dibble began collecting vintage military uniforms. A history buff who has read many books on World War II, Dibble eventually found himself with a large collection of these uniforms and nothing to do with them.
As the collection grew to include uniforms from the World War I era to present day, Dibble and several friends decided to wear the relics in a local parade to showcase their historical value.
“I’ve read so many books, but you don’t get as much out of a book as you do when you put on a uniform,” Dibble said. “You think about the people that wore the uniform. It’s kind of cool to know the legacy is strong in America.”
Dibble, who was teaching at Union Gap at the time, decided to bring some of his students in on the fun. He began inviting them to further their knowledge of history by wearing the uniforms in parades and by making visits to Yakima’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post to interact with veterans.
When Dibble was hired to teach at the Selah School District in 2010, he brought the uniform-wearing program with him. The program became more official when it was eventually christened as “Students Engaged in Recreating Veterans’ Experiences,” or SERVE.
Each year, a handful of Selah High School students don the historic uniforms at various community events. At these events, the students model the uniforms as realistically as possible, carrying a similar amount of weight as an actual soldier may have carried. By doing this, these students gain a deeper appreciation for the tribulations of military members.
The members of Selah’s SERVE program will appear in Yakima’s Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m., starting on Naches Avenue and proceeding west to Sixth Avenue.
Although the program’s membership varies from event to event, there are several current students who remain consistently involved. One such student is senior James Hall, who has a personal connection with SERVE and is in the midst of his second full year of involvement in the program.
“I feel like war changes people,” Hall said. “When I was born, my dad was deployed to Iraq with the Army National Guard. So, in a sense, I feel like learning about all this and immersing myself in it brings myself closer to understanding what he went through.”
Another key SERVE member, Selah junior Lisa Seevers, points out the educational benefits the program offers both to students and community members.
“I gain more experience, more knowledge about what has gone on and what is still going on to this day,” Seevers said. “I think, overall, it does bring us joy making other people understand that this is what happened and this is what is going on.”
Both Hall and Seevers say they plan to remain involved in SERVE throughout their time in high school. Hall has even started a uniform collection of his own.
Meanwhile, Dibble continues to believe in the value of immersing oneself in history.
“It’s pretty awesome to see these students wearing these uniforms,” Dibble said. “These guys are going into the world knowing something about the military and appreciate it. I think that strengthens our community and definitely our heritage as Americans.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School and is a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.