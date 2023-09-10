Retiring veteran journalists typically measure the tenure of notable careers by tallying decades. In the Unleashed program, we measure highly memorable careers by using the four years available in high school.
Of the approximately 415 local youths who have been part of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed section since this teen journalism program began in 1999, no student has reached some of the numbers that Natalie Keller achieved during these past four years.
From her first published article in October 2019 through her final feature that appeared here last Sunday, the Selah teen's byline has appeared on an Unleashed page for 48 consecutive months.
As a result, she departed the program by setting an all-time Unleashed record of 233 individual contributions that appeared in print or online. This total included 85 articles and 78 photos that were printed in Unleashed's Sunday pages, plus another two articles and 68 photos that were online-only pieces on newspaper's website.
Unleashed's previous contributions champ was 2018 West Valley High School graduate McKenzie Jamieson, whose program career included 160 published items. Keller had already passed Jamieson's contributions count before starting her senior year at Selah last fall. However, Jamieson still holds the record for writing articles for Unleashed, filing 118 pieces that appeared in print or online.
This past summer, Keller was named Unleashed's Reporter of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. However, her tenure with our teen journalism team is not likely the end of her accomplishments in reporting. This month, the Selah youth started her first classes at Gonzaga University as part of her major in journalism.
