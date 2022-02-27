I stepped out of the van and into the invitingly warm air. Having just arrived in sunny Orlando, Florida, from the chilly Washington winter, the summer-like climate was a welcome change. My seven classmates and I gazed up at palm trees set to the backdrop of clear, blue skies.
After a long night on a red-eye flight, we all had the same thought: “We finally made it!”
And we were all so excited for the fun-filled days ahead.
The eight of us are all members of Selah High School’s DECA chapter, which is a business and marketing club. Over the past couple years, many of the travel opportunities that usually come with involvement in the club were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, our DECA adviser decided to take the eight of us to DECA’s Sports and Entertainment Marketing Conference, which was held Feb. 2-6 in Orlando.
The agenda for the trip: Listening to keynote speakers at the conference and spending time at Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.
Needless to say, I was a little excited. Just a little bit.
Once we arrived, our days in the Sunshine State were jam-packed, to say the least. During the educational portions of the conference, we had the opportunity to learn from eight speakers who worked in the sports and entertainment marketing industry. Especially eye-opening were presentations from several Universal Studios executives, who detailed the inner workings of the theme park.
Each day, once the marketing presentations had concluded, my travelmates and I headed to either Universal Studios or Disney World for an afternoon of rides, sightseeing and fun.
At Universal Studios, we felt ourselves flying through the air on the high-speed Harry Potter-themed roller-coaster known as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
The next day, at Disney World, we all laughed and screamed (mostly screamed) on “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.” This attraction involves an eerie elevator ride to the top of the tower followed by a 13-story plummet.
Perhaps the most memorable attraction of the trip, however, was Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, at Universal’s Islands of Adventure park. This water ride features large rafts that splash their way down a cascading river. Watching each other get splashed and completely soaked made for a hilarious experience; we all stepped off the ride looking like we’d just taken a shower.
Looking back on the trip, I am grateful for the opportunity to make memories with my friends and fellow DECA members. It wasn’t just the speakers and theme parks that made the trip so memorable; the experience of traveling with my classmates was equally valuable and one that I will remember for years.
