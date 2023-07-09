For Adele and Ken Kilseimer, late spring and early summer are the seasons of all things lavender. From maintaining the lavender fields at their Selah home and crafting lavender-based products to preparing for their annual Lavender Harvest Days festival, the couple’s lives are full of activity.
“Now, when we’re really in the season, it’s pretty easy to find things to fill your day,” said Ken Kilseimer.
Lavender Harvest Days happen July 14-16 on the couple’s property at 330 Rankin Road in Selah.
Their lavender endeavors began when Adele Kilseimer planted a few lavender plants during the 1990s at their former home in Yakima. Although she had always enjoyed gardening, Adele developed a particular affinity for lavender.
At that point, the couple decided to turn the lavender-growing hobby into a business.
In April 2000, the Kilseimers purchased land in Selah on which they planted their original batch of lavender. That fall, they debuted their lavender at a farmers market, selling bunches and vases of lavender as well as their homemade lavender massage oil. Although they were only offering a few products, the Kilseimers’ sales were a success.
From there, Selah Ridge Lavender Farm continued to expand in ways the Kilseimers had not foreseen.
“It was just a silly little idea,” Adele said. “And then it just grew.”
After building their home on the Selah property in 2004, they continued to develop an array of lavender-based products, including soap, lotion, essential oils, candles and face care products, which proved to be time-consuming.
“There’s lots of trial and error,” Adele said. “There’s been some ‘dumped’ recipes and that’s how you learn.”
Then, in 2006, the Kilseimers hosted the first Lavender Harvest Days festival at their farm. Visitors could cut their own lavender, enjoy the scenic landscape of the fields and purchase the Kilseimers’ lavender products. Additionally, the couple invited another vendor to sell homemade goods at the festival.
The event proved successful.
“A lot of times, people like it because if they live in town and don’t ever get to come out to the country, it’s kind of a neat thing to do,” Adele said. “People really, truly are in a good mood when they’re here.”
The Kilseimers estimate that each year several thousand people visit the festival.
People come from other states and, in some cases, other countries.
The number of vendors at the event has continued to grow. This year, the couple expects 18 vendors, all selling homemade products, will set up shop at the festival.
“It’s rewarding for us to think that maybe we’re also generating some income activity for other vendors,” Ken Kilseimer said. “It’s kind of a neat feeling, too, to be able to contribute to your community like that.”
Although the business has steadily grown over the years, the Kilseimers faced obstacles along the way. In addition to the lengthy process of maintaining the lavender, harvesting it, and turning it into a product, the lavender farm suffered heavy plant loss last year due to the cold winter.
“That was tough because, normally, there’s very few plants that die and this last year was just such an exception,” Adele said. “We didn’t lose whole fields, but it was devastating to me.”
Even so, the Kilseimers plan to continue growing lavender and hosting the Lavender Harvest Days festival. After all, the event has become something of a staple in the community.
“It’s really fun to watch people because they have so much fun out here,” Adele Kilseimer said. “And people look forward to it every year.”
If you go This year’s Lavender Harvest Days festival will be July 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 Rankin Road in Selah. There is a $5 parking fee.
