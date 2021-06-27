Sara Brown walked across the stage and graduated with the Selah High School class of 2021 after a senior year of high school that was one of both tribulation and triumph.
In 2020, after noticing an unusual lump in her neck, Brown underwent a series of diagnostic tests.
“It’s probably the most I’ve ever been poked and prodded,” she said.
Brown learned Sept. 1 that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer. Initially, she was unable to fully comprehend the devastating diagnosis.
“It didn’t hit right away. It kind of hit me later that day,” she said.
As Brown’s senior year of high school started, so did her treatment. Beginning in mid September, Brown received eight rounds of chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The time she spent in the hospital was filled with trial and trepidation.
“I wasn’t mobile a lot and I was basically only seeing my mom. I’m a sort of active person, so being down and resting a lot was difficult,” Brown said, also recounting the nausea and physical illness her treatment caused.
Additionally, she was pained by witnessing the hardships of her fellow patients at the hospital.
“I was also there with other children, so seeing people younger than me going through tougher things, it was kind of sad,” she said.
Encouraging words from family and friends sustained her.
“I had a large support system,” Brown said. “My family checked in a lot. They got updated a lot, and I appreciated that. They provided a lot of comfort when it was harder.”
As a captain of the Selah High School cheer team, Brown also received support from the cheer community around the world. Various college and high school cheer teams reached out with words of encouragement.
While undergoing treatment, Brown continued to attend school remotely and kept up with her studies. Brown says she received a great deal of support from her teachers.
“Never once did she give up,” said Selah High School math teacher Theena Roberts. “And I think that says a lot about her as a person. I’m insanely proud of her.”
Brown completed her treatment in late December and is now in remission, with doctors saying her Hodgkin’s lymphoma is unlikely to return.
She attended school again with her peers this spring and cheered at football and basketball games. She plans to attend Central Washington University, major in creative writing and become an author.
She has words of advice for others diagnosed with serious illnesses.
“It will pass eventually,” she said. “Things will get better. You have to go through the hard times to get to the good ones.”