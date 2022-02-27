To be a student body president, you’ve got to have school spirit, and lots of it.
West Valley High School’s ASB president, Anna Grange, is a shining example of school spirit. During sporting events, she can always be found smack dab in the middle of West Valley’s student section known as the RamZone, decked out in Ram gear. She’s taken it upon herself to snap a selfie of every single RamZone this year. So, if you’ve happened to see a picture of one, you might recognize her forehead.
However, her school spirit is so powerful that it can’t be contained by just one high school. One of her favorite things to do in her free time is watching sporting events of friends attending different schools around the Yakima Valley.
“I like to make sure I’m supporting every single team at least one time,” she said.
Grange, whose voice could be heard singing Christmas songs on the morning announcements during December and hyping up bleachers full of students during pep assemblies, recognizes the importance of elevating the voices of all students.
“I think ASB is important because — now more than ever — if students have a problem, they have a tough time relaying that to adults,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that I was that president that people could come to talk to so that their issues could be heard by other people.”
Listening is a skill that Grange emphasizes a lot in her role as president.
“I try to talk to a variety of people throughout my day so that everyone’s kind of telling me something different,” she said.
In a year filled with lessons and challenges, Grange has learned one thing in particular:
“Kids just want to be known throughout their day. I’ve realized how much a 'Hi' or 'Hello' or recognition can really do for someone," she said. "That’s pretty much the big thing I’ve learned from being president.”
• Lucas Cone is a senior at West Valley High School.
