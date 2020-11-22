In a normal year, the Selah High School girls cross country team would start training immediately after the school year ends, doing workouts while also forming bonds with each other. By the time of the usual start of the season in September, the team members are just like sisters.
But due to this year's COVID-19 pandemic, the season was delayed. There were no group trainings during June, and eventually it began to seem as though there would be no summer workouts at all. After a daunting amount of planning, the team, led by head coach Kelly Mattson and a talented ensemble of assistant coaches, was able to put together its summer camp. Normally held in the mountains up by Chinook Pass, this year’s camp occurred through a combination of Zoom calls, a 24-hour relay race, and the mailing of friendship bracelets throughout Selah.
But that was only the beginning. A few months later, practice began, and thus was born “Summer 2.0” — the coach's name for the practices that began this fall. Twice a week, the team gathered at a local city park to run, separated into groups of six and wearing masks at all times except while running. At least that was case up until Monday, Nov. 16, when practices were suspended due to the new COVID-19 mandates and the increasingly colder weather.
A lot of people seem to think that Selah’s cross country team is just filled with great runners but, according to senior captain Mya Wallberg, that’s not all the group is known for. She joined the team at the beginning of her sophomore year, and has been hooked ever since.
“I absolutely hate running, even after three years of cross country,” she laughed. “But I stayed for the people. I had a lot of friends who were doing it, and I already felt pretty connected through them, but the personal relationships that I gained were incredible. I showed up to one practice and literally gained, like, a whole new family. It was definitely the people that kept me involved.”
Fellow runner Harlie Crawford, who is among about 14 seniors on this year's team, also shares that sentiment.
“If it wasn’t for the girls on the team, I don’t think I would do it," she said. "Sometimes I just don’t like running at all. But I definitely love the girls. They’re the main reason I do it.”
I feel the same. As an incoming freshman who’s never run cross country before, I was, to say the least, very scared. But after a few practices, I quickly began to feel at home, like I was valued on the team. I find that to be the thing that keeps me going is knowing there are people on the other side of the finish line who are there to cheer me on, no matter if I’m first or last.
I think the senior captains, fueled by Coach Mattson’s principles and enthusiasm, are the root of the team’s inspiration and drive. Those captains were tasked with putting together a summer camp and leading groups of runners at practice. They have a huge responsibility that’s grown in importance with the development of the current situation.
“I was really excited for this year because, wow, I get to actually be a captain and a role model," said Crawford. "Then everything with COVID happened and it’s been kind of hard to stay positive and motivated. But once we started practices in person again, it definitely helped me remember what our program is all about.
"I mean, if you’re joining cross country during a pandemic, you must have some guts. I’m really excited to see that on the course.”
"We’ve had to make a lot of interesting decisions because of the pandemic," Wallberg said. "The coaches rely on us a lot for making lots of choices for the team. If it was completely up to us, we’d be having a season right now, so we clearly can’t make all the choices. Mattson relies on us a lot to keep the team together and trying to kick the family aspect of the team back into gear.”
That “family aspect” is really what this team is all about, and all the senior captains are the glue holding this family together.
As Wallberg said, "It’s been great so far, and I’m so happy we get to spend it with a bunch of great ladies.”
— Indiana Hilmes is a freshman at Selah High School.