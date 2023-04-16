If you go What: The Alignment Co. Where: 12 S. Second St., Yakima. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11:11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. 11:11? 11:11 is all about “angel numbers,” which are repeating number sequences that in numerology are seen as guides for spirituality.
I’ve been on a search for new, trendy and all-around groovy places in Yakima to hang out or shop. Through this materialistically driven journey, I found the coolest shop that’s all those things and so much more.
It’s inspiring, fresh and brings a positive new vibe to our city. Plus, it’s owned by a member of the community who came back to share his skill, creativity and vision. The place is a metaphysical shop called The Alignment Co., and it’s the type of business that isn’t exactly common in Yakima but should be.
Walking in, you’ll be taken by the floor-to-ceiling shelves containing crystals, plants, jewelry, candles and books. They’re an integral part to many people’s spiritual practices (mine included). With all the stones available in various sizes and shapes, it’s easy to get lost in this relaxing and beautiful place.
If the metaphysical isn’t of interest but you do like interesting stones, you’ll be just as happy there. I like the selection of books, and my sister is a fan of the sacred geometry grids. We both love the incense that the store offers. If you’re a plant parent, you’ll be set at The Alignment Co. Plus, the manifestation candles make great gifts.
The owner, 2011 Eisenhower graduate Dimitri Ray, moved back to the Yakima area from Los Angeles in order to indulge in his vision of opening the business. His goal is to bring positive energy and promote abundance and growth for the individual and eventually the collective of our Valley.
“What kind of disconnects can we connect?” he asked, explaining his outlook. “What kind of alignments can we create?”
Ray says he wants to reach young people and help them find their passions and have a safe place for free creative expression. This downtown shop is exactly that.
His hope is to help young people find their authentic selves.
“All I need is one person to shift their mindset and let them know they can dream as big as they want as long as they work hard and stay focused,” he said.
I hope to bump into you there, as it’s my and my sister’s new favorite place.
• Olivia Rankin is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
(0) comments
