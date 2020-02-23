At the Eisenhower High School stage, the Ike Players are getting ready for their newest musical. The students are on risers, 16 feet off the ground, singing the opening song to the Disney musical “Newsies.”
Performances start this week, Feb. 27-29, and conclude next week, March 5-7, for the show that is based on the real-life newsboys strike of 1899. “Newsies” tells the story of the children who sold newspapers on the streets of New York and went against the two biggest newspaper publishers, Joseph Pulitzer of The New York World and William Randolph Hearst of The New York Journal. After two newspapers raised the cost of newspapers to sell, and the newsies (the name for the boys and girls who sold the newspapers) couldn’t afford the new prices and decided to strike.
“My colleagues have wanted to do it for a while,” says Eisenhower teacher Janey Peterson, the director who’s translating the 1992 Disney film for the local production. “It’s a fun, and great story, it’s fun for the kids to perform, and it’s a wonderful story for the entire audience to enjoy.”
She adds: “I love the time period. My favorite scene is probably the one where the newsies strike against the newspaper companies.”
This show is no small achievement. Stephen Clark, the technical director for the show, students are involved in every aspect of the production.
“There are kids helping move sets, props,” he said. “Kids in sound, spotting, lighting, being ushers, flymen and stagehands. There are about 20 or 30 people backstage alone.”
“We have long practices,” Peterson further explains. “We have to run through the dances, get the songs done, block the scenes, and get the pit orchestra together. We’re so blessed with no snow this year to take up practices.”
One thing that helps make the show amazing is the music.
“It’s very high energy,” says Laurel Kashmitter, the production’s musical director and a choir teacher at Eisenhower. “It’s a Disney show, so every song is a crowd pleaser. They have clever lyrics, and show off the students’ impressive vocal range.”
Kashmitter, whose duties for the show include coaching vocals and rehearsing with pit orchestra, further explains: “The hardest part of the show is balancing every aspect of the rehearsal. The vocals, choreography, blocking, character development — we have to be in two places at once.”
Then, with a smile, she adds: “But I love the show. I wanted to do this show for a while. I base my choices mostly on music and the capability of the students. This year we have strong tenors and altos, with impressive vocal ranges. The kids really wanted to push themselves this year, and this show does that. For instance with the dancing, they have to be athletic.”
Raquel Negerti, an Ike senior whose multiple roles in the musical range from being a member of the Pulitzer staff to one of the newsies, says: “My favorite part of the show is just hanging out with the whole cast, and becoming like a family with everyone.”
Peterson can confirm that sentiment from what she’s observed as the play’s director: “The kids have been together a lot. It’s like a family. They live together. The show is huge, and they love it, and all have a common goal to put on the best musical they can together. They are all so supportive.”
Performances of the Ike Players’ production of “Newsies” at Eisenhower High School begin this Thursday, with 7 p.m. evening shows during Feb. 27-28 and March 5-7. Saturday matinees will also be staged at 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 and March 7. Tickets for all performances are $10 for adults, and $5 for students with ASB card.