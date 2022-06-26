Did you know that one in eight adults living in our state report being abused by their significant other? Did you know that one in six 10th-graders in Washington have been forced into unwanted sexual activity?
The lack of awareness about domestic violence led to the creation at West Valley High School of a group of 18 young women called Rams on the Red Carpet. This group has been focused on raising awareness about domestic violence, and helping educate others about the short- and long-term effects of domestic abuse and its signs.
“There was a big need for this group of girls to take a stand against domestic violence,” said class of 2022 member Jillian Williams, part of the first-year group.
Kristin Johnson, an honors world history teacher at WVHS, developed the new student program. The “Rams on the Red Carpet” name originated from the idea that the members would showcase all their hard work for the YWCA by staging a night in the spotlight near the end of the school year to recognize their accomplishments.
“I created the program by seeing the success of Mr. West Valley and thinking that the young ladies in our school deserve an equal opportunity to serve a long-term community service project that helps the community,” Johnson said. “We had tried to get the program rolling three times but, between COVID and other issues, it was hard to get the program off the ground.”
Rams on the Red Carpet has focused its activities on fundraisers to support the efforts of a local 24-hour emergency domestic violence shelter provided by the YWCA. Members of the school group were able to visit the YWCA and gained eye-opening experiences they will never forget.
“Being a part of this club showed me just how much of a problem that domestic violence has become,” said Amaleah Rodriguez, a member of the 2022 graduating class. “I don’t see it in my day-to-day life but not everyone is as lucky as I am. I always knew that it was a problem, but I never realized how big of an issue it was until I visited the YWCA and saw it all for myself.”
Rams on the Red Carpet engaged in numerous fundraising activities from March to May to benefit the YWCA. There was a Lucky Charms fundraiser during Saint Patrick’s Day that involved students purchasing and sending their friends small boxes of Lucky Charms cereal that came with notes to support the work of the YWCA. There was a “Put a Nail in It” fundraiser in which group members painted students’ and staff members’ fingernails purple — the awareness color for domestic violence — in order to show support for domestic violence victims.
The group also had restaurant takeovers at Provisions, the Yakima Public House and Outback Espresso that generated additional funds for the YWCA’s programs.
The new group ultimately raised more than $6,000 to assist the YWCA’s crisis resource center and domestic violence shelter.
The group also created a short documentary telling the inspiring and empowering personal stories of women throughout the Yakima Valley. Some in the documentary talked about domestic violence and how they had grown up surrounded by it. Others spoke on other hardships and how they overcame social barriers that stood in their way as women. These videos can be found on West Valley High School’s social media pages.
“This club has taught me that you really need to be aware of everything around you,” said Taylor Nelson, another 2022 WVHS graduate. “You would think the signs of domestic violence would be screaming in your face but, in reality, they are so small and it can be very hard to tell.”
As Nelson noted, the signs of domestic violence can be far more complicated than one may think and can come in both physical and mental forms.
“Education is key,” said Janae Iverson, a WVHS Spanish teacher who co-advises the group with Johnson. “Being educated and raising awareness can help save lives.
“My hope for this group is that we create a ripple effect allowing others to want to get involved and to gain a greater perspective about others around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.