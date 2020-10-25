For the J.L. Thompson family of Naches, fall means pumpkin cannons, pumpkin doughnuts and fun for people of all ages.
Complete with a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and more, the small family business in Naches has successfully continued operating this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the operators say that business has been better than ever.
“People seem to be very eager to get out to a pumpkin patch this year,” said J.L. Thompson, who operates the farm. “They’re ready to get out of the house and see some other people.”
J.L. Thompson’s parents, John and Nancy Thompson, opened the pumpkin patch about 20 years ago on land that has been in the family for over 100 years. The business started out small, expanding to become the operation it is today.
Although John Thompson died in April, the family has continued running the business.
“He was an amazing man. He’s left quite a legacy for his family,” said Debi Kuehn, who has worked for the Thompsons for nearly a decade and operates their market. “He was one of a kind.”
This year, the family has made some adjustments to ensure the safety of its guests.
Signage at the pumpkin patch encourages customers to don masks and to social distance. Hand-washing stations have been installed to prevent the spread of germs.
While changes have been made, the Thompson family and its employees feel fortunate to be operating in these challenging times.
On Sept. 21, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that agritourism businesses would be allowed to open with safety guidelines in place. This decree was of the utmost importance to farmers, Kuehn says, as much of the funds used to plant crops in the spring is generated from business in the fall.
The family is glad to continue providing a positive family experience for its customers. In fact, many customers return to the pumpkin patch year after year.
“We have people that came out here as a kid 20 years ago and now they’re bringing their kid,” said J.L. Thompson. “So it’s a multi-generational thing at this point. We’re kind of a local tradition.”
Kuehn has noticed that the joy the pumpkin patch brings helps to eliminate barriers between people and bring them closer together.
“Everybody’s neutral and equal here. White, brown, black, green, any color,” Kuehn said. “Everybody is welcome.”
Although this year has been one of tribulation for the family, the Thompsons and their employees say that it has been a successful year, as well.
“It’s amazing, the support that we’ve had this year,” Kuehn said. “I want to thank the generations that have supported the farm and still continue to shop at our store that goes from farm to table.”
J.L. Thompson plans to continue running his family’s business for years to come.
“There’s a certain amount of satisfaction in knowing that you’re continuing the legacy of what other people have built before you,” he said. “And hopefully the next generation will be able to continue it.”