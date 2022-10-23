You really “autumn” know that Thompson’s Farm is the place to be this October.
Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this month, the farm in Naches has been passed down through six generations.
In 1898, W.D. and Mary Thompson from Minnesota established the farm at 9535 Old Naches Highway. Thompson’s Farm features locally grown peaches, apricots, apples and more. The seasonal pumpkin patch offers pumpkins, gourds, a pumpkin cannon, and — a fan favorite — pumpkin doughnuts.
Over the last six years, my family has made it a tradition to attend the October pumpkin patch, and our main goal is to buy a batch of pumpkin doughnuts, pick out pumpkins, and take fun family photos.
The pumpkin doughnuts are in high demand and freshly made in view. For only $5, six doughnuts are a perfect way to support a small, local business. While the line for them can be lengthy, the wait is worth it for these pumpkin treats.
Visitors can watch as the cake doughnut mix is combined with water, and the dough is processed through a doughnut fryer. The machine makes a ring of dough to be fried in oil. After they are cooked, the doughnuts are coated in cinnamon sugar. These warm, sugary doughnuts are made to order right behind the counter.
When you are done enjoying these delicious pumpkin sweets, you can take a walk through a pumpkin-lined path to the pumpkin patch. In an open field, there are dozens of pumpkins ripe for the picking. Tall and short, big and small, these pumpkins are perfect for carving, decorating, or roasting seeds. Along with the typical orange, you’ll find green, white and yellow pumpkins available, as well as a multi-colored variety of gourds.
Thompson’s Farm also hosts a corn maze, pumpkin canon and pig races. My recommendation: Be sure to trick or treat yourself to this fall activity before it’s a “winterful” life.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
