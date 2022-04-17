After months of preparation, Mr. Ike 2022 has ended, culminating in a pageant that was held March 31 at the Eisenhower High School auditorium.
My favorite part of the pageant was the buddy segment, in which each contestant pairs up with a child to write and create props for a skit they perform together that encompasses what that child wants to be upon growing up. All the skits were creative, with kids who wanted to study dinosaurs, be a boxer, a fashion designer, a robot designer, a video gamer, a baseball player or a spy.
At the beginning of the pageant process in November, I was randomly paired with contestant Scott Thurman to serve as his coordinator. I connected him with my 8-year-old cousin, Gretchen, for the pageant’s buddy segment, and she got to live out her dream of being a baker. They walked on stage wearing frilly aprons as contestants on “The Great Mr. Ike Bake-off.” We had written the skit so that they both pretended to bake together but, in the end, Gretchen produced a multi-tiered, highly decorated cake while Scott ended up with a small, plain, chocolate cake. I played the part of the judge, pretending to taste their cakes and ultimately declaring Gretchen the winner of the bake-off.
Speaking of winners, a panel of judges scored each contestant based on each segment of the pageant and added in points received from factors that occurred prior to the pageant, such as various fundraising events, and at the end of the night crowned Nathan Johnson as Mr. Ike 2022. Additionally, Corbin Herrera was voted Mr. Congeniality by his fellow contestants and coordinators for his positive energy, enthusiasm and participation.
As for the fundraising, Eisenhower’s eight contestants and 11 coordinators raised $16,281 for the Memorial Foundation from fundraisers held during the past few months and from proceeds of ticket sales to this year’s pageant. That money — as well as funds collected by other schools’ pageants — will be allocated by the YouthWorks Council following reviews of funding requests from Memorial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatrics Unit, Family Birthplace, Mother-Baby Unit, and Children’s Village programs.
Money raised from YouthWorks pageants during recent years has bought new equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded upkeep of the therapy pool at Children’s Village, and bought toys for children in the Pediatric Unit. Proceeds helped support 15 other requests last year alone.
Coordinators and contestants from the 2022 YouthWorks program expressed thanks to everyone who supported their efforts by coming to restaurant takeovers, participating in fundraisers, donating, or attending the pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.