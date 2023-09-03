The living room of Selah octogenarian Norma Smith is a testament to her lifetime of service to the community. Resting near photos of her family are a handful of plaques commemorating the 89-year-old’s various achievements, including five years of service on the Selah School Board and 25 years as an elementary school teacher in the East Valley School District.
“I loved every minute of it that I was teaching,” Smith said. “I was interested in helping the kiddos to gain an education.”
The majority of Smith’s life has been dedicated to education and serving the community of Selah, where she has lived since 1954.
Although Smith has called Selah home for 69 years, she grew up in Massachusetts, where her family moved from place to place quite frequently. Because of this, Smith says she found it difficult to put down roots and feel connected.
“I said to myself, ‘When I grow up and have a family, I am never going to leave where we go’ because it was so hard on me not knowing anybody.”
In 1952, Smith’s family moved to Auburn, where she finished her final two years of high school.
“I did my junior and senior years, which was a disaster because I was the new kid on the block,” Smith said. “I figured, if they don’t know me, I’m going to let them know I’m on this planet and I want to be part of them, too.”
Smith made every effort to become involved in her new school, joining a club that helped organize school activities. Through her student involvement, she learned the importance of being an active member of one’s community.
“Anything that you can do to help in the community will help you more than it does them,” Smith said. “You learn more about yourself, you learn more about them and what they’re dealing with.”
After graduating from high school, she headed to Central Washington University to study teaching, which had been her career aspiration from a young age. Several months into the school year, she met her future husband, Jerry, at a dance.
“We danced the night away and we just really enjoyed each other’s company,” Smith said. “And for the first time in my life, I didn’t want it to be over.”
The two were engaged and married shortly thereafter. Since Jerry was ready to begin working as a teacher himself, the young bride chose to put her own education on hold. Jerry’s new teaching position brought the newlyweds to Selah, where they went on to raise three children.
Once her youngest child had entered school, Smith decided it was time once again to pursue her passion for education. After earning her degree, she began her 25-year tenure as an elementary school teacher in East Valley. During that time, Smith discovered how gratifying it was to impart knowledge to her students and help them succeed.
“I enjoyed teaching and seeing that light bulb in their heads come on,” Smith said. “That was my greatest pleasure — letting that little light bulb come on when they’re really dealing with some kind of a problem. You can’t imagine what that does to a teacher.”
As a teacher, Smith’s goal was to not only instill knowledge in her students, but to make sure they felt supported.
“You just surround them with love and with facts and fiction and let them know that they’re loved and that you care about them,” she relayed. “I think that’s the key.”
Although Smith had obtained the credentials to become a principal, her husband and one of her sons both became severely ill, so she felt it was best to retire to help care for them.
Although she was no longer teaching full time, Smith continued volunteering in the East Valley School District and tutoring in Selah. Smith estimates that over the course of her teaching and tutoring careers, she worked with a total of 1,500 students.
In 2012, Smith turned her attention to another education-related endeavor: Serving on the Selah School Board. During her time on the board, Smith was intentional about being visible to her constituents, regularly visiting and touring the district’s schools.
“That’s the most important thing that I cherish,” Smith said. “I was fortunate that I was able to see all the aspects of the school district by being on the school board.”
Unfortunately, the former teacher developed arthritis and began struggling to walk. Feeling that she could not fulfill her school board duties, she left the board in 2017. However, Smith still attends nearly all the Selah School Board meetings, where she is often the sole audience member.
“I’m representing all of Selah!” she likes to joke.
In addition to her work in education, Smith has remained an active member of the Selah community, donating her time to organizations such as the Selah Downtown Association, the Selah Community Days Association, and Selah Parks and Recreation.
As she reflects on her years as an educator, school board member and active member of the Selah community, Smith has a myriad of fond memories.
“I’ve been blessed,” she said. “I’ve really been blessed. I would never in a million years have thought that all of this would happen to me — and how lucky I am and how fortunate I am. I have such a good feeling within myself that I probably helped a few kids.”
