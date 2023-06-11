Back in 2018, a group of teens began gathering for small outdoor volleyball training sessions at Yakima-area schools — and in Lynnea Schlieman’s backyard — to help improve their skills.
Eventually, the athletes at those trainings began asking Schlieman about starting something that would give them a fresh look at club volleyball. And so, in fall 2021, No Limits Volleyball Club and Training was born.
From teen athlete to coach
Schlieman is director of the No Limits Volleyball Club. As Lynnea Braun, she grew up playing competitive sports in Yakima and graduated from West Valley High School in 2005. She left Yakima to compete at North Idaho College in volleyball, then transferred to Washington State University to compete in javelin.
But her athletic career was cut short after developing compartment syndrome in her tricep — something doctors said had a 1 in 5 billion chance of happening. The doctors said she would never be able to use her arm again, and, when she went to the emergency room, they wanted to amputate it. She had four surgeries and many complications. But, against all odds, she regained use of her arm.
While Schlieman couldn’t continue her career as an athlete, her personal faith and her love for the sport never faltered. She started coaching with Puyallup Juniors Volleyball Club and, after coaching there for two years, came home in 2017 and coached gold-level teams for Team Yakima, a local volleyball club.
She then started pursuing coaching with individual training sessions with athletes throughout the Valley. Schlieman’s coaching methods and authenticity led many athletes to seek her out.
Schlieman processed all the pros and cons of jump-starting a new club while pregnant with her third child in 2021.
“I saw God close doors while opening others and it all became crystal clear,” she said. “I said, ‘OK, God, I trust you and I will follow your lead on this journey.”
No Limits begins
The once-small individual training sessions led to the development of a competitive traveling team of under-18 athletes. The team of 11 girls spanned freshmen to seniors.
From roughly December to June, they competed locally and at national tournaments in Montana and Arizona. They went on to win two titles during their initial season in 2021-22, helping put the program’s name on the map.
“We are held to high standards but we are not pressured to be perfect,” said Maddie Castro, a junior at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and one of the original team members. “Instead, we are taught in the moment how we can improve from our mistakes and grow as players.”
The club continued to grow, expanding into what now involves four competitive teams. And there are plans to add more teams next year.
“We are not just growing in numbers, but we are growing in opportunities, as well,” Schlieman said.
An emphasis on giving back
Since Schlieman started coaching 10 years ago, her goal has been to help volleyball players grow on and off the court.
“All of our club teams are volunteering and giving back to our community through helping at Upward Soccer, a local soccer program,” she said. “I find that this teaches our players the importance of giving back and being part of something bigger than ourselves.”
Members of the volleyball program volunteered at one of April’s Upward Soccer events for children’s teams at Yakima’s West Valley Church.
“Volunteering at Upward has helped me grow by showing me the importance of giving back to our community,” said No Limits player Katie Strong, an eighth-grader at West Valley Junior High School. “I got to meet new people and help kids all while doing it with my team. It was such a great experience.”
No Limits is changing the dynamic of sports for its participants while consistently building strong athletes and relationships throughout the Valley.
“This club is all about growth in all aspects of your life,” said Castro. “(The members) do everything in their power to help you achieve whatever goals you set your mind to.”
• Lexi Barbee is a 2023 graduate of West Valley High School and is a member of No Limits Volleyball Club and Training.
No Limits Volleyball Website: www.nolimitsvolleyballclub.com Instagram: no_limits_volleyball Facebook: No Limits Volleyball Club + Training
