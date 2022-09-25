Brianna Garza’s smile dazzled the crowd as she was crowned Sept. 17 as Miss Sunnyside.
Garza performed a folklórico dance to “Un Poco Loco” and “Cómo Quieres Que Te Quiera” during the talent portion of the pageant at Sunnyside High School. The audience cheered her command of the traditional folklórico dress and clapped along to the music.
Garza, a junior, is a full-time Running Start student attending classes at Yakima Valley College. She is a member of Sunnyside High School’s Latino Culture Club and plays volleyball.
“This is honestly so surreal,” she said about being crowned Miss Sunnyside. “I’ve been doing pageants since I was 6 years old and Miss Sunnyside was always in my mind as something I wanted to try. I’m very excited to represent our community and get started on my service project.”
And what is her community service project?
“Educating middle school students on the dangers and consequences of using guns and the importance of holding their peers accountable,” she said. “Recently we’ve seen a rise in violence, so I want to make a positive impact on our community through my project.”
Garza hopes to interact with the Sunnyside Police Department in her efforts.
“I chose this project because firearms are one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents in the United States,” she said. “It’s something that has affected our own community greatly.”
Garza added that she hopes “to be a good role model and normalize struggles we don’t typically see in the media.”
Part of that includes offering words of encouragement to young girls.
“Always be yourself and do not be afraid to take risks,” she said. “It is so important to push yourself out of your comfort zone because that is how we grow and develop. I know that, growing up, there is so much pressure to fit in. But the truth is that everyone is different and we should embrace those differences.”
Garza also has some encouraging advice to Sunnyside sophomores who might want to succeed her in her new title next year:
“Enjoy the summer preparing for the pageant,” she said. “It flies by so fast and I know I personally loved getting to know the other candidates more throughout the whole process.”
Garzs said family deserves her biggest thanks.
“I am so grateful for their endless support. It felt amazing to have so many people by my side encouraging me throughout this entire process,” she said.
Joining her on the Sunnyside court this year are First Princess Brielle Olivarez, Second Princess Valeria Lopez, Third Princess Jessica Espinoza, and — in a rarity for the Miss Sunnyside program — a fourth princess, Vanessa Montoya.
Garza feels she is stepping into a huge role representing her community as Miss Sunnyside.
“It is an amazing opportunity that I am thankful to have,” she said. “I hope to have a positive impact and influence others to get involved in the community through this program.”
