Chaos reigns outside the door of Kevin Madson’s office at Selah High School. It’s the wonderful kind of chaos, though.
Muted chatter filters through the light jazz of the saxophone section, and a friendly quarrel is happening right next to the flutists playing their scales. Someone is blaring “High School Musical” songs through the Bluetooth speakers, and the percussionists are singing along.
“When I was student teaching here in 2015, there were about 120 students,” Madson says. “Right now we’re sitting at about 50. Maybe.”
The Selah High School music program has had four different band directors in the last four years. Four different teaching styles, four different grading methods, four different musicians leading classes. And the students are still making music.
Selah High School senior Kaizen Mouw has rehearsed under three of the four. “It’s thrown people for a loop,” he says. “So when you see the same faces every year, you know that this program is strong.”
Mouw is a familiar face within the music program, despite moving to Selah just three years ago. You’ll likely find him in the trumpet section or at the drum set in the back of the room. During basketball season, you could probably find him yelling down at the court with the kind of enthusiasm for sports that every band member wishes to possess.
“I think being there still with conflict shows that you have great resiliency,” he says. “I see it as sticking through different obstacles, or facing criticism, or different types of conflict. Sticking through different band teachers, or changes through COVID.”
The Merriam-Webster online dictionary’s official definition for “resiliency” is “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to adversity or change.”
The Selah High School band is nothing if not that.
Andre Moore, drum major for the program, knows exactly what resilience is. He’s been living it for the past four years. Appointed junior drum major in his junior year by the previous band director, Moore has played a large role in the recovery of the program.
“Having two band teachers in one year — that was our freshman year — and then having COVID take out half our sophomore and junior year? And now a whole new teacher that we’ve had to create a new bond with? Our program 100% demonstrates resiliency.” he said.
Madson, the latest band director, ended up at Selah on a whim.
“I was actually teaching up at Highland before,” he said. “I wanted to be part of this community. I really fell in love with Selah.
“I had gotten a job at Selah Intermediate School, but I got a call two weeks before school started asking if I wanted to be the band director up at the high school. The rest was history.”
Perhaps on a greater level than anyone else, Madson appreciates his students’ never-ending displays of resiliency.
“It’s definitely a good word to have in your vocabulary,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just being able to push on, right? These kids have gone through a lot of band directors, and they’re very resilient for staying. They’ve had so many people come through here, being thrown this way and that … and they’re still here.”
The Selah High School band might not have the most trophies or students.
But oftentimes, life isn’t about how well you perform. It’s about how you respond to the things that throw you off your path.
