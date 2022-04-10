Major changes are expected to take place in the Selah School District in a few days. On Friday, April 15, the district is expected to announce its new superintendent, chosen from a group of three final candidates who will be meeting with staff groups and community members this week.
The road to the final few individuals has been a long one.
The selection process, spearheaded by the Selah school board, has been complex and challenging, according to school board president Jeff Hartwick.
In fact, Hartwick describes the selection of a new superintendent as “the biggest responsibility for a school board.”
The need for a new school district leader emerged in December, when Superintendent Shane Backlund announced he would be transitioning to a new regional role as the deputy superintendent at Educational Service District 105. Backlund has been at the school district’s helm for 10 years, with a collective 21 years working in Selah School District positions.
“We’re replacing a 21-year district leader who’s been with Selah for a long, long time and has done an incredible job,” Hartwick said. “We’re well aware that we’re having to find a new leader that’s replacing somebody that’s well respected, that’s well thought of.”
In February, the school board kicked off the search by hiring Northwest Leadership Associates, a search agency that helps school districts find and attract superintendent candidates while offering guidance for the hiring process.
“They’ve just sort of helped us understand the big picture process and have been along for the ride, if you will, the entire time,” Hartwick said.
The search agency’s first recommendation was for the school board to gather feedback and opinions from the residents of Selah. Through an online survey that was available to the entire community, the school board gained valuable insights as to what its constituents wanted from the new leader.
“One of the biggest things that stood out is that they were looking for somebody that had prior superintendent or school administrator experience,” Hartwick said.
Additionally, focus groups were conducted with students and district employees. From nutrition staff to school administrators, as many people as possible were given representation and an opportunity to share their input.
Using the information gleaned from the survey and focus groups, a job description was written and published to candidates worldwide through Northwest Leadership Associates.
“Out of the 15 applicants we received, we selected six because of their vast educational experience and their qualifications to continue to lead the Selah School District with great strength and traditions that Selah is known for,” Hartwick said.
The school board conducted preliminary interviews with those six semifinalists March 28-29, then narrowed the candidates to three people who are visiting the school district for separate public forums this week.
Zillah assistant superintendent Justin Irion will visit Tuesday, April 12, former Sunnyside superintendent Kevin McKay will visit Wednesday, April 13, and Educational Service District 123 assistant superintendent Troy Tornow will visit Thursday, April 14. Community public forums will be held at 6 p.m. each day at Selah Middle School.
After the final interviews, the school board expects to announce its pick on Friday, April 15. Full details about the process are posted on the school district’s website at www.selahschools.org.
Hartwick is confident that, regardless of which candidate is chosen, the district will be in good hands.
“We know that these candidates are all very capable. And so we’re looking for that one candidate that can come to Selah, that can become a Viking quickly, and continue the great things that are going on here in our district.”
