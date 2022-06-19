Selah School District Superintendent Shane Backlund never thought he would find himself in such a leadership position.
“I always knew I wanted to go into education,” Backlund said. “And, even at that time, I had no inkling that I ever wanted to be in school leadership.”
But that is exactly how Backlund’s career ultimately unfolded. After teaching fifth through seventh grade in Lake Chelan and then fourth grade at Ellensburg, Backlund became an assistant principal at Selah’s John Campbell Elementary in 2001. He then went on to serve as the principal of John Campbell Elementary in 2005 and, four years later became the district’s executive director of teaching and learning.
“I just started to get more involved with district-level leadership,” Backlund said. “And that started really sparking the interest to get to a level where I could have more of an impact and collaborate and work with more people.”
It was in 2012 that Backlund took on the role of Selah’s superintendent.
At the end of this month, after 21 years of service to the Selah School District and 10 years as superintendent, Backlund will move on to a new role as deputy superintendent at Educational Service District 105, which offers support to 25 school districts in the south central Washington region.
As Backlund prepares to take on his new career opportunity, he also looks back on his years as superintendent with pride, reflecting on the many lessons he has learned.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself as a person and as a leader. I’ve learned a lot about how to navigate change,” Backlund said.
The ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Backlund points to as one of the most challenging times in his career.
“I’m not going to use the 100,000 cliches that came along with the pandemic, but it is true that there was no blueprint for how to navigate a global pandemic and keep kids safe, educated, fed,” Backlund said. “We had to just rethink how we did things literally overnight.”
Backlund has also learned to collaborate with others, involving as many stakeholders as possible in the decision-making process.
“I think early on in my career I was really just about, ‘We’ve got to get this done. Let’s push forward!’” Backlund said. “But you don’t want to push so hard and then turn around and nobody’s behind you.”
Additionally, Backlund takes pride in the numerous construction projects the district has completed during his time as superintendent, including the building of Selah Middle School in 2015, the Robert Lince Early Learning Center in 2020, and a new John Campbell Primary campus finishing in July. Plus, an addition was completed in 2014 at the Selah High School campus and the district office building was remodeled.
To top it off, construction efforts at the district’s transportation center will take place over the summer.
Moving forward, Backlund is optimistic about the school district’s prospects with new Superintendent Kevin McKay at the helm.
“I’m excited to see where the district goes next,” Backlund said. “I think Kevin is someone with a lot of experience and I love his work ethic and enthusiasm. He’s such an approachable guy. And I feel really comfortable walking away knowing that he is coming in.”
Backlund is also grateful for the connections he has made with the community of Selah as a whole.
“I just appreciate being able to serve in this role for the last 10 years,” he said. “Although I’m leaving the school district, this district will always have a piece of my heart.”
• Natalie Keller is an incoming senior at Selah High School and is a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed program for teen journalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.