Naches Valley's student leader inspires through involvement

It may be small-town Naches, but Associated Student Body President Emily Stout provides big-time inspiration at Naches Valley High School.
The senior, who has attended the school district since kindergarten, has been a strong force in her school and community. Throughout her high school career, Stout has taken part in sports, clubs and leadership activities. She's participated in four years of volleyball, three years of cheer, and soon-to-be three seasons of tennis.
Stout has also participated in the high school's Science Club, serving as president this year. Plus, she has volunteered with the 2022 Mr. Naches Pageant and has been a student representative for the Naches Dollars for Scholars program.
During Stout’s freshman year, she put her mathematical skills to use as class treasurer. She was elected sophomore class president, then as ASB secretary her junior year.
Having gained insight into how systems run and finances work, Stout has relished the importance of being involved in decisions.
“I do ASB because it’s one of the only programs for students to voice their opinion," Stout said.
She believes being involved with ASB has improved her ability to listen to others and to use her own voice.
With Naches being one of the smallest districts in the Yakima Valley, Stout recognizes the advantages of a tight-knit community.
“There is a personal connection with peers, and teachers know who you are," she said. "It is a comfortable environment to be in.”
Stout has always enjoyed math and finds it one of her better subjects. Post-graduation, she hopes to attend a four-year out-of-state university. While not set in stone, she hopes to pursue a degree in mathematics with a minor in technology.
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
