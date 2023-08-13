Bowling is one of America’s favorite pastimes, known for being a fun and accessible game everyone can enjoy.
A lifelong bowler, Elray Compo, owns Minda Lanes at 701 S. 2nd St. in Yakima.
“I got started at the age of 8," he said. "My dad was a league bowler for a long time, and he turned me into a bowler.”
Compo grew up bowling throughout the Yakima Valley, including alleys in Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima. He started working at Minda Lanes 21 years ago. Then, seven years ago, he took over as its owner.
“It just kind of fell into my lap," he says. "The property owner and the previous owner had a conversation about who would be the successor of the business. They both agreed that I was the best candidate.”
Compo is a skilled bowler. In 2004, he completed his first perfect game. This involves finishing with a score of 300, which can only be achieved by bowling nothing but strikes for all 10 frames, a hard feat to accomplish.
Compo has since bowled many perfect games. Earlier this year, he also competed in the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships in Reno, Nevada.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go pro," he adds. "I didn’t have the time off or the financial needs to do so. You need weeks of time off for traveling. But I still go to tournaments when they are close enough.”
For many years, Minda Lanes has been where area Special Olympics athletes practice their skills before going to their regional tournament, held each October in the Tri-Cities.
The relationship started because of "a nice gentleman by the name of Bill Hollen," Compo said. "He was a caretaker for multiple mentally and physically challenged athletes. They all loved to bowl, so he would bring them all down here on Saturdays forever, as long as I can remember.
"One year we all decided we would just call it ‘Bill’s Crew’ and run it outside of the Special Olympics program, which only runs September through October.”
As a result, many members of "Bill's Crew" continue to bowl at Minda Lanes all year, beyond just preparing for the Special Olympics. Some of them attain average scores around 200, an impressive mark for many bowlers. The atmosphere in Minda Lanes when Bill's Crew is there on Saturdays is one of camaraderie and friendly competition. Applause, high-fives, and fist bumps are the norm after someone makes a strike or spare.
Minda's also features a pro shop.
“We have bowling balls for sale, bowling equipment, inserts, bowling bags, and bowling shoes," Compo said. "I also have a drill press and other machinery to repair damage to bowling balls.”
Minda Lanes also offers midnight bowling, birthday celebrations and league bowling. The Selah High School bowling Team practices at Minda during its season. And there is a pool table and a small selection of video games.
Whether a person is a good bowler or has never picked up a ball, everyone always seems to have a good time bowling at Minda Lanes.
• Maria Jacobson is a 2023 graduate of Highland High School.
