Each year, local families pile into their cars and go on a tour of area Christmas light displays. Many of those people make a point of stopping at a Selah home that offers not only dazzling lights, but also a show.
For the past 14 years, the McNett family has been offering a free Christmas light show to the community. People looking to get in the holiday spirit are invited to drive up to the house at 1605 Selah Loop Road, tune in to a low-frequency radio signal at 95.5 FM, and enjoy the lights that rhythmically blink to music.
Ryan McNett never expected his family’s Christmas light show to become such a hit.
Having always been enthusiastic about traditional Christmas lights, McNett experimented with timed lights in 2008 after seeing them advertised in a commercial. Once he got the lights, he decided to put them to good use.
“We just morphed it into being a cool light show just because we like doing lights,” he said. “We’ve sort of created a monster now.”
Now, an estimated 1,000 people stop by the McNett house each year to watch the 14-minute show. The cars simply form a queue that extends down the long driveway and, sometimes, onto the road. McNett estimates that, at times, 30 vehicles have been lined up at once, all waiting to watch the display.
Over time, the family has added lights, upgrading to a type that can alternate between 100 different colors.
“It’s turned into something totally different now, where people just want to see it,” McNett said. “It’s kind of built slowly but surely into a pretty awesome show now.”
There is a lot of work that takes place behind the scenes to make the display possible. Each year, the whole McNett family spends a weekend or two stringing 10,000 individual lights on their house and trees.
“It’s kind of a family thing,” McNett said.
Meanwhile, his son, R.J. McNett, spends four or five weekends programming the lights to blink in time with the selected songs, which range from classic holiday tunes to current pop songs.
“I try to make it to where it’s something everybody would enjoy — not just young people, not just older people,” R.J. said. “I try to mix in a little bit of everything.”
People of all ages enjoy watching the show. In the past, the McNetts have watched kids dancing along with the music. Meanwhile, buses full of retirement home residents have also made visits to the show.
“It kind of makes all the work that we put in pretty cool — it makes it worth it. Because it is a lot of work,” Ryan said.
His son shares similar sentiments.
“My motivation is just the people who come see it,” R.J. said. “There are so many people in the cities of Selah and Yakima who look forward to it, and they make it a tradition and their kids make it a tradition.
"I think that’s almost more of my motivation now. Making it good for them and making it good for their kids who want to come see it.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
