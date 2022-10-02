Maria Shriver is a woman who wears many hats. She has made a name for herself as a journalist, author and social activist. Plus, she happens to be President John F. Kennedy’s niece and was the first lady of California during the governorship of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
On Sept. 21, Shriver made a visit to Yakima’s Capitol Theatre, taking part in an onstage interview as part of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series. Three Unleashed students had the opportunity to not only watch Shriver’s onstage presentation, but to attend a news conference with Shriver beforehand.
During our visit with her, the Unleashed group learned more about Shriver’s journalism career, her nonprofit work and her outlook on human connections.
Maria Shriver: Journalist
As an aspiring journalist myself, I was curious to learn more about Shriver’s career in broadcasting. After all, it’s not every day that you have the opportunity to ask a famed journalist for career advice.
Shriver revealed that she believes deeply in the value of accurate reporting.
“I think too many people now go into journalism just because they want to be on camera or they want to be well-known,” she said. “And they don’t think about writing and facts and the importance of the job — the power that’s in your hands when you tell a story and the importance of making sure that story is fact-based.”
Shriver did not go into journalism for the sake of being on camera.
“I get fuel for my soul from people’s stories,” she said later during her onstage interview in the main theater. “I can make a difference with the stories I choose to tell.”
For me, meeting and speaking with Shriver was inspirational and showed me that being successful in the field of journalism is a possibility.
— Natalie Keller, Selah High School, 12th grade
An architect of change
Maria Shriver is many things, including a nationally known journalist, a former first lady of California and an advocate for those with Alzheimer’s disease. But perhaps her passion for making a difference is what shaped her into the strong woman she is today.
“Architects of change start in our own homes,” Shriver commented. “I’ve interviewed people from all walks of life, and they will always say that the person who had the most influence was usually their mother, their father, their grandmother, their grandfather, their first boss, their first mentor.”
Shriver used that first phrase — “architects of change” — quite often during her news conference and in the main Town Hall Speaker Series event at The Capitol Theatre. It was evident that she aimed to empower the greater community with her words. She used her own experiences in journalism and activism to support the idea that change comes from one’s heart, not a position of influence.
Much of Shriver’s inspiration stemmed from her family.
“I came from people who believed we were here to change the world,” she said in reference to her parents, Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She insisted that she wouldn’t trade her family for anything, no matter the trials and tribulations they faced.
Shriver spent the day before her talk exploring Yakima, describing it as a “gracious, kind, hospitable community” and recognizing that the community finds strength in the harmony within which it functions.
When asked what people can do to become “architects of change” in Yakima, Shriver responded with the idea that lifting people up and letting them know you care is game-changing.
“People rarely get in trouble if they think they’re seen, they’re valued, they’re loved, if they’re cared for,” she said.
To Shriver, change begins with an individual. Regarding journalism, she says she can make a difference with the stories she chooses to tell, and investing in people who value the truth was a starting point for her. It wasn’t Shriver’s time as a public figure that shaped her values; it was her genuine appreciation for human connections.
“I think that helping people see themselves as something worthy, as something worth saving … is a huge value asset to any community and any human being,” she said.
— Indiana Hilmes, Selah High School, 11th grade
