“How has your experience changed your outlook on life?” I asked the woman sitting across from me.
“I know what suffering feels like,” the woman replied. “I really know what suffering feels like. I know what loss feels like. I know what grief feels like. And I know it to depths that not many people my age have experienced yet.”
This woman was Amanda Knox, a Washington resident who was infamously imprisoned in Italy after being convicted of her roommate’s 2007 murder. Beginning when she was 20 years old, Knox spent four years in an Italian prison before her conviction was overturned. After returning to the United States, she spent an additional four years in fear of being extradited to Italy.
All the while, the case received a barrage of media coverage that, often, did not portray Knox in a favorable light. Ultimately, Knox was exonerated by Italy’s highest court in 2015.
On March 15, Knox visited Yakima’s Capitol Theatre as part of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series. Prior to her onstage speech, Knox agreed to partake in a private interview with me and fellow Unleashed member Anabelle Kollman.
Over the course of the interview and her onstage speech, I gleaned some key insights about Knox’s personal philosophy. She struck me as an incredibly optimistic person.
“I can’t ignore that the only reason people know I exist is because I was accused of murder,” Knox said. “Am I really trapped living in the shadow of the worst experience of my life? Well, no. Only so far as I let other people’s problems be my own problems.”
Despite the public judgment she has continued to face since her exoneration, Knox has not backed down.
“I had a choice,” Knox said. “Either let everybody else author my story and my experience, or just add my voice to that chorus of voices already there.”
In recent years, Knox has used her reputation as a way to provide a platform to speak about the criminal justice system and the experiences of other wrongfully convicted individuals.
“I realized that, like it or not, my case is one of the most infamous cases in the whole world,” Knox said. “And what that meant was I was in a position to comment and to share the information that I was being exposed to in a way that people would automatically get why I was the one delivering that message.”
Her experiences have altered her perception of the world.
Knox said she had an idyllic childhood that instilled a great faith in humanity. However, her wrongful conviction and subsequent imprisonment fundamentally altered that belief and left her attempting to reconcile the good and evil she sees in the world.
“Having had those two extreme experiences next to each other, now, as a 35-year-old woman, I have to make sense of both of them, because both of them are real,” Knox said. “It means that life is so varied. And you never know what somebody is going through. And the one thing that it’s left me with is just a real feeling of compassion for people who are in pain.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
