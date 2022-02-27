The basketball game Jan. 28, 2022, was a momentous event for Riverside Christian School. Not only was it the last home game — senior night — but also the night the gym’s court was dedicated to Rick Van Beek.
Van Beek, who served the school for 26 years, died Sept. 25, 2021, less than six months after concluding his final year as superintendent and athletic director for Riverside.
The dedication of the court, now dubbed Van Beek Court, is just a small token of appreciation for all the work he put into the school.
“We still talk about our lunch detentions with him, how he would shovel the snow in the parking lot at 4 a.m. to make sure we would be at school, and the investment he had in our school,” said Ella Young, a senior at Riverside. “We see his legacy every day we walk into that building because he helped build our school and had a vision for its future.”
Students and faculty alike are thankful for the lessons Mr. Van Beek taught them. They talk about his dedication to God, to the school and to the students.
“He meant the world to me,” said Tracy Golladay, a Riverside alum and now a junior high Bible teacher who took over as the school’s athletic director this year. “He was an example as a man, as a Christian, as an educator, and as a friend. I miss him dearly.”
Multiple members of the faculty said it was fitting to dedicate the gym to Van Beek because of his love for the sports department and his job as athletic director. He supported every athlete, no matter the skill level.
I can remember very distinctly being a tiny little sixth grader and starting volleyball for the first time. Mr. Van Beek was our temporary coach, and he just had fun teaching me the basics of the sport.
That’s just how Van Beek was.
“He always had a smile and a positive word to say,” said school art teacher and track coach Karen Tranch. “I always felt supported as a teacher and coach.”
One of the main reasons he is so important to Riverside Christian is because of his involvement in constructing the school’s building. Before Riverside was in its present location, the school was at West Side Church. Van Beek was a key person in organizing the move from the church, the construction of the new building, and the development of the baseball and soccer fields.
He was always willing to put in the time needed.
“He was a big man but his spirit and heart were bigger,” Golladay said.
