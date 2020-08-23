In recent months, COVID-19 has forced many business owners to think creatively. Ernesto Lara Jr., the owner of Big Ern Productions Mobile DJs, and his business partner and fiancée Erin Brennecke, have had to do adapt in order to thrive.
Lara has enjoyed offering his services as a DJ at events such as weddings, graduation parties and fundraisers for two decades. Brennecke joined his work in 2012, and the Yakima couple say they enjoy putting smiles on clients’ faces.
“It’s exciting to see people happy at the end of the day,” Lara said. “It’s providing a service not just to get by, but providing an experience for people.”
Recent restrictions on group gatherings during the past few months, though, have derailed the business. Lara and Brennecke have been unable to offer their services as weddings and other group events have been canceled. However, they also recognize the importance of flexibility and adaptation in the business world.
“It was really sad at first because so much of what we do has been based around bringing smiles and helping people be happy,” Brennecke said. “And then it just felt like, ‘Well, shoot! How are we supposed to do that now?’”
While sorting through their inventory, Lara and Brennecke came across two screens on which they typically project movies at the Union Gap Corn Maze in the fall. After watching a movie outdoors at their home and noticing their neighbors also watching, Lara and Brennecke recognized a potential business opportunity.
In late April, Big Ern Productions began offering its new “Movies Under the Stars” experience. As part of this service, Lara and Brennecke set up their screen and projection equipment in a client’s yard, playing a movie or TV show of the customer’s choice. As clients enjoy a movie on the big screen from the comfort of their home, Lara and Brennecke serve up bags of freshly made popcorn — all provided at a safe distance from their customers.
Clients also have the option of hooking up any video game system to the projector and playing their games on the 20-foot screen.
The Movies Under the Stars experience has become quite popular. As of early August, Lara and Brennecke have used their equipment for approximately 75 shows. Their bookings extend into November.
Lara and Brennecke say they have received an overwhelmingly positive response from their clients. As a result, they feel a deep sense of gratification.
“It’s just been really meaningful, personally, that we’re able to still have a way to go out and bring joy and that happiness to our community,” Brennecke said. “It’s just been a really beautiful avenue to still get to celebrate life and just be uplifting to others.”
Lara and Brennecke plan to continue offering their home movie experience as long as the weather permits. Depending on demand, they may continue offering the service next year, too. They also hope to see group gatherings resume soon, as they would like to continue providing their DJ services at events.
In the meantime, Lara and Brennecke are excited to continue helping customers make memories under the stars.
