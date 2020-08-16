On July 17, America lost two incredibly influential pioneers in the fight for civil rights and equality: U.S. Rep. John Lewis and minister Corey Tindell "C.T." Vivian.
Though Lewis and Vivian both worked extensively for civil rights, they both had different stories and different contributions to society. It’s important to give credit where credit is due, not bunching them together.
Vivian was born in 1924, in Boonville, Missouri. In 1947, he participated in a lunch counter sit-in in Peoria, Illinois, which would later be known as his first nonviolent protest. Eight years later, Vivian enrolled in American Baptist Theological Seminary, where in that same year he founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Conference, which helped set up the first sit-in protests in Nashville. During these events, groups primarily comprised of Black Americans would sit at "Whites Only" restaurants to protest racial segregation.
In 1961, Vivian participated in the Freedom Riders through the segregated South. Freedom Riders were activists, preachers, and ministers who wanted enforcement of the court decisions of Morgan v. Virginia (1946) and Boynton v. Virginia (1960). Although both court decisions declared that it was unconstitutional to segregate interstate buses, many places in the South were still barring African Americans from voting.
In 1965, Vivian led a group into Dallas County, Alabama, where he was met with resistance at the country register. While in Dallas County, Vivian began to talk to Sheriff Jim Clark and said: “You can keep the club in your hand, but you cannot not beat down justice.” Moments later, Sheriff Clark punched Vivian, leaving him with a bloody face.
This altercation led a few weeks later to the the famous march from Selma to Montgomery. The march became violent and has since been known as “Bloody Sunday,” when peaceful protesters were beaten and teargassed across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Bloody Sunday hasted Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965, prohibiting racial discrimination in voting booths.
Vivian went on to become coordinator for the Coalition for United Community Action, which campaigned against racism in trade unions and mediated a truce among Chicago gangs. He also founded the Capital City Bank, a Black-owned bank in Atlanta. In the 1970s, Vivian founded the National Anti-Klan Network.
As with Vivian, John Lewis became known as a strong figure in nonviolent action and peaceful protesting. Lewis, who served as a U.S. congressman from George from 1987 until his death, was born in 1940 in Troy, Alabama. Lewis attended segregated schools and, at the age of 15, was inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. and the activism around the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Lewis was called to preach his first sermon at the age of 15 and actually practiced in front of his family’s chickens as an audience.
Lewis was also one of the 13 original members of the Freedom Riders, a group with which Vivian participated. During the Freedom Rides, Lewis and the other participants were beaten with baseball bats, chains, lead pipes, and stones.
“We were determined to not let any act of violence keep us from our goal,” Lewis was quoted in an article about the Freedom Riders that was published by Smithsonian Magazine in 2009.
From 1963 to 1966, Lewis became chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which organized student activism to support voter registration drives and community actions program in Mississippi.
At the age of 23, Lewis gave his famous speech at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Decades later, Lewis’ speech still rings true as strong testament of action and hope:
“We march today for jobs and freedom, but we have nothing to be proud of for hundreds and thousands of our brothers are not here... To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait,’ we must say that we can not be patient. We do not want our freedoms gradually, but we want to be free now."
He added: "The time will come when we will not confine our marching to Washington. We will march through the South through the streets of Jackson, through the streets of Danville, through the streets of Cambridge, through the streets of Birmingham. We must say ‘Wake up America! Wake up!’ For we cannot stop, and we will not and cannot be patient.”
The influence that both John Lewis and C.T. Vivian made did not end on July 17. The actions they rooted in the United States not only caused fundamental change but continue to inspire for generations to come.
Rest In Power, John Lewis and C.T. Vivan.
• Eva Saenz is an incoming senior at La Salle High School.