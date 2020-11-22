When I picture football season, I think bleachers stacked with students, popcorn being thrown left and right, and friends laughing while drinking hot chocolate. It’s a fun time to spread school spirit while also enjoying the most precious times of being a high schooler, hanging out with people you care the most about.
Sadly, due to COVID-19, there has been a huge halt for fall sports. But this hasn’t stopped La Salle High School from training its newest freshmen for the future season.
“They are adjusting to the new regulations very well,” said Cody Lamb, one of the lead football coaches at La Salle. “They are eager to learn and open-minded in working hard to study from the older kids and to learn from the coaches.
“It can be difficult because there are so many things out of our control. But being in-person has allowed us to at least be prepared if we do have a season and have some control over that aspect of training in a safe way.”
Mike Vavricka, another member of the coaching staff, agrees on the progress the new players are making.
“There are a couple of good potential runners, but being a good player your freshman year is a hard thing to do,” he said. “I think, given this unique situation, by the time we do play, those freshmen are basically going to be sophomores so they may even be more prepared then if it was a ‘normal’ year.”
The La Salle football team practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school. So has that limited training time hurt their progress?
“If anything, it might be a little more accelerated because there are also weight training classes going on,” Vavrika said. “So, they’re getting stronger and they’re getting to know each other a lot more.”
Diego Garza, a freshman who previously went to Christ the Teacher, is excited about La Salle’s team unity.
“I think that everyone, from the seniors to the freshman, are all showing so much support,” he said. “Everyone is so willing to help others with their struggles. I know that a lot of the older running backs, for example, are always helping us freshmen out.”
Classmate Sy Sevigny agrees, pointing out that the seniors’ unity and guidance have been helpful.
“They definitely have helped us underclassmen a lot with drills, learning the playbook, and even giving us rides back from practice or any other sort of help,” he said. “I also really like the patience that our coaches have had. They have so much, especially when it comes to us learning new skills.”
The La Salle coaches are excited to see the progress of their players. They believe the strong foundation now being created with the freshmen will lead to good results in the future.
Lamb is also ready to see how they are able to grow in the next year.
“I mean, I think back a couple years ago when last year’s senior class were only sophomores,” he said. “A lot of them were forced into starting roles very early and that helped them because they were able to play a lot over the next three years. And then they got to be really good and experienced in working as a unit.”