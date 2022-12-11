La Salle High School’s robotics team marked a big turnaround Dec. 3 during the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Sciences and Technology) Tech Challenge Powerplay event at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland. This was the team's second league event of the year, and La Salle showed vast improvement.
At the school's previous event Nov. 5 at Hanford High School, La Salle lost all six of its matches. But on Dec. 3, the team won four of six. That put La Salle ninth in the league.
During the first competition in November, La Salle's robot had a good design, but there were mechanical issues.
"At one point, literally everything broke," said La Salle senior Noah Sauer.
“Another problem we faced was driving with finesse and controlling it appropriately," added La Salle senior Kian Lancaster. "The way we fixed that was by training our drivers a little bit more before."
The team had also experienced problems in coding its robot, named Garry, for a part of the competition that involves programming their machine to perform an activity without being under remote control.
"Improve upon that and we’re going to make Garry a god,” Lancaster said.
At the Richland event, Garry was prepared, and almost everything ran smoothly. Points in one of the activities that day could be won by placing cones on junctions, which are poles of varying heights ranging from ground to low to medium to high. Ultimately, La Salle had the first robot in the league to successfully place a cone on a high junction, which is the most difficult to reach.
The La Salle group also became the first team this year to create a circuit, which involves connecting a line of junctions for extra points. One of the team’s greatest achievements from that round was establishing a league-high score for this year of 134 points along with its partner for that portion, Richland High School.
By the end of the day, the La Salle team members were happy with their accomplishments. The team might not have the highest league ranking, but its members are confident that their robot has the best design and will continue to win in future competitions.
• Annika Richardson is a senior at La Salle High School and is a member of the school's robotics team.
