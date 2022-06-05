There was an air of anticipation in the room as I waited with local reporters and fellow Unleashed members for NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to enter The Capitol Theatre’s Robertson Room. In just an hour, the former professional basketball player and social justice activist would be partaking in an onstage question-and-answer session to a full crowd in the main room upstairs as part of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series on May 25.
But first, he would be answering questions from the local media at a pre-lecture news conference.
After a few minutes of waiting in near silence, someone pointed to the right side of the room.
And there he was. In walked Abdul-Jabbar, his head nearly hitting the ceiling because of his remarkable height of 7 feet 2 inches. It was mind-boggling to think I was a mere 10 feet away from such a famous figure.
Knowing that I would not have an unlimited number of questions to ask the basketball star, I selected my inquiry very carefully. Ultimately, I chose to ask him what he was most proud of in his life. With so many accomplishments to choose from, I was curious whether Abdul-Jabbar’s response would relate to his basketball career, his social justice efforts, or maybe something even more personal.
“I’m most proud of my children,” Abdul-Jabbar said in response to my question. “They give me so much joy. And they’re all doing good. And I’m very proud of them.”
He went on to mention that his son lives in Seattle and that traveling to Yakima offered an opportunity for the two to visit.
Aside from the chance to speak to a legendary NBA player, attending the news conference afforded me a glimpse into the life of a journalist. As an aspiring journalist, experiencing a news conference alongside local industry professionals was fascinating.
