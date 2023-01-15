For more than 100 years, the international women's organization known as Junior League has worked to promote volunteerism, improve communities and build strong women leaders.
Closer to home, the Junior League of Yakima provides opportunities to inspire people to make a difference in the community while helping to raise up local residents to become the future leaders of our world.
Since 2018, the Junior League of Yakima has hosted its annual Young Women's Leadership Summit, which brings together middle school-age girls from throughout the Yakima Valley to become empowered on how young women can make a difference within their school and community. The most recent summit, held Nov. 12 at the Yakima Valley College Event Center, drew about 140 sixth- through eighth-grade girls from seven schools for a day of hearing influential presentations by inspiring local speakers.
“The idea is to have a safe space where you get together with other girls your age and you are challenged to try new things and learn about diverse topics,” said Rachel Bussey, president of Yakima’s branch of the Junior League.
At the opening event in November, the girls participated in a community service project to assist the Memorial Foundation. They put together 1,000 mini care kits for children who find themselves in the hospital unexpectedly. The care kits consisted of Play-Doh, fidget toys and coloring sheets with crayons. To top it off, each kit included a note letting the future recipient know that he or she is not alone and good days lie ahead.
The girls then heard from three guest speakers who shared their stories and words of motivation. Maritza Davis, a corrections commander for the Yakima Police Department, was the first to share her message of encouragement for the group.
“If you want to grow as a person, as a young woman, you have to put yourself in those uncomfortable situations," she told them. "You want to develop your skills, your maturity. You want to develop confidence and you have to start somewhere.”
The next speaker was Hayley Mesplie, a school psychologist with the Yakima School District. As part of her segment, the girls took a personality test to differentiate between their social strengths and weaknesses.
Mesplie also showed the group how the brain works so the girls could better understand that when they push themselves to their best, they are making themselves stronger.
The last speaker was Jessica L. Black, an associate professor of environmental science at Heritage University. She spoke about the importance of remembering where they came from, while also branching out to set goals for where they want to go.
“Your roots will always be a big part of who you are, so honor them but don’t allow them to hold you back," Black said. "Chase your dreams with your roots in mind.”
Each of the girls also got to choose a book to take home, a way of conveying how the Junior League values the importance of education.
“We are giving women an opportunity to build community and to practice leadership skills,” Bussey said after the summit. "There are many volunteer opportunities in Yakima and people just need to look and capitalize on opportunities around the Valley."
The Junior League offers many events throughout the year. In addition to the annual summit, the organization's activities include book clubs, volunteer-a-thons and community projects throughout the Valley.
Bussey said the Junior League of Yakima is always looking for more members. Those who are looking for a place to start can check out the local organization’s website at www.juniorleagueofyakima.org.
• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.
