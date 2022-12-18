Christmastime is here, and this year the drive-thru Holiday Light Fest that started at Yakima's State Fair Park in 2020 is happening once again. Tonight, Dec. 18, is your final night to take it in this year.
The attraction opened this season on Nov. 25, and I recommend you take the trip. It's a fun time with family and friends. Grab a hot cup of cocoa before you go to stay warm. I went on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m., and the line only took about five minutes to get in.
Once you get into the festival of lights, turn on your radio to 99.3 FM to listen to the holiday music while you drive through, and talk about what you might be excited for this Christmas to get into the holiday spirit.
The State Fair Park gates at 1301 S. Fair Ave. open today at 4:30 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 5-9 p.m. Admission is $15 per vehicle or $30 for a bus, limo or RV. Prices for the fast pass lane are $25 per vehicle or $50 for a bus, limo or RV.
I hope you check it out and have as much fun as I did!
• Sebastian Lopez is a junior at Toppenish High School.
