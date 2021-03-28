March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb. But for me it always comes in like a lamb or, actually, many lambs!
Our ewes have babies early every spring, and we are bombarded with too many lambs to count. It is normal for a sheep to have two or three lambs, and multiples are more common than singles. The most we’ve had from one ewe is five. It’s always exciting when the week comes and suddenly we have 18 or more little lambs running around our pasture.
In the bunch of 18 or so we sometimes find a lamb that was not accepted by its mom. This happens when the baby is far away from its mother for a long period of time, or when it spends time near humans because the baby needs help, or when the lamb doesn’t smell like the mom’s other babies.
These lambs become our bottle-fed lambs, or so-called “bummer lambs.” I will go out and feed them a mixture of sheep milk powder and warm water, which is their substitute milk.
I love it when they drink milk. They wiggle their little tails like puppies. These lambs are a lot tamer and will even follow me around. I become especially attached to these little babies.
Before I started doing the farm work, my dad did it all. Sometimes when he was at school in his job as a high school science teacher at Highland, he would have to bring a lamb into his classroom so he could feed it. That’s because, like any newborn, it would need to be fed many times a day. His students would be rather confused when they heard a small “baa” coming from a closet in the back of the classroom.
The baby lambs I took care of last year would come sprinting up to the gate when they saw me. They are still tame and greet me every so often to this day.
Sometimes, it’s a different story. Some babies are stillborn, or the bummer lambs die even if they earlier seemed fine. Every year there are always a few who don’t make it, and it’s especially hard when a mother ewe is looking for her babies even after they are gone.
However, there are good moments, too. When the lambs are about 1 to 2 months old, they get super playful; they love to race around the pond, barn and trees. It looks like a horse race with one in the lead and the others following behind. I believe they do this because sheep are famous for following each other, so they will just keep on going if one lamb is always in the lead.
It’s as though they are on little pogo sticks, bouncing up and down and bucking everywhere. It’s pretty cute to watch, and sometimes the moms will join in because the babies are having so much fun. This will go on for half an hour at times and serves as our evening entertainment.
I’ll always love those little bundles of fluff and innocence that arrive each spring.