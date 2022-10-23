Halloween is closer than you think, and a great way to get ready to enjoy it is at the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.
The attraction is at 3213 Tacoma St. in Union Gap. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older, with a discount available for groups of more than 20 people.
When you arrive, you’ll find the place has more than just a maze and pumpkins. There’s an apple cannon and a pumpkin chucker. Kids 10 and younger can also enjoy their own corn maze, a straw maze, slides and games.
Plus, you can chill out and be warm at your own personal fire pit, which can be rented for two hours at a cost of $30 for a standard pit or $50 for a large pit.
I have seen many people walk in just to pick a nice pumpkin for the spooky season.
The main corn maze itself is no small matter. It is very large, and has many twists and turns. I recommend arriving at 5 p.m. for younger individuals, as it is usually perfect during the daylight hours for a nice stroll. The maze can take 20 to 40 minutes when navigated efficiently.
If you are a fear fanatic and want an adrenaline rush, you cannot miss the scares in the maze. Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, people in costumes will come out through the stalks to try to give you a fright. Navigating the maze in the dark while hearing the screams of people and sputters of the chain saw man’s saw is something you cannot miss this year.
The maze and pumpkin patch will remain open through Oct. 30, and hours of operation vary. See the attraction’s website at www.ugcornmaze.com for the opening and closing times for each day.
If you want to warm up with some hot cocoa with loved ones, or go on a walk through the maze for some nice fall feelings, the corn maze at Union Gap is surely a-maze-ing.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
