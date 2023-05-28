On any given day, Selah High School is a hive of activity. In one classroom, students are practicing photography techniques. Just across the hall, other students are cooking in the culinary lab. Venture a bit farther down the hallway, and you will find students learning agricultural sciences and woodworking skills.
These sorts of hands-on elective classes are part of the Selah School District’s Career and Technical Education program, more commonly known as CTE. All of these classes tie directly into the district’s outlined career pathways for students and are meant to teach relevant skills that prepare them for careers in specific fields.
“One thing I like to say is, ‘It’s not your grandpa’s woodshop class,’” said Jeff Cochran, who works as the school district’s director of future learning. “We have classes that lead to things that are in demand in our industry.”
Although it is not uncommon for high schools to offer CTE classes, Selah has worked to expand its CTE program over the past few years.
Since 2018, Selah High School’s CTE program has roughly doubled in size. Today, there are 75 courses that students can elect to take. In many of these classes, students have the opportunity to earn certifications and credentials that can be used in a variety of industries.
Plus, this school year has marked the first time that the district’s CTE program has been incorporated into the middle school, with 11 courses offered to the younger students.
“The journey has been fun,” Cochran said. “But it’s been tough because we’re doing things and we’re innovating in ways that really haven’t been done, especially in districts our size.”
In fact, Selah’s CTE program has several attributes that are unique on a national scale. As far as Cochran knows, Selah High School is one of the few schools in the country that has a computer numerical control routing machine that students can use to cut materials in manufacturing classes.
Plus, the Selah School District is translating its career pathway information into Spanish.
“We believe that our families that come from Spanish-speaking backgrounds deserve to know and to learn about the careers just as much as everybody else,” Cochran said.
With the vast expansion of its CTE program, many teachers and students at Selah High School see the benefits these classes offer.
Shari Brink, who primarily teaches early childhood education CTE classes, points out that CTE provides students with real-world knowledge.
“I feel like it’s brought a lot of relevance to kids’ high school journeys because they’re actually getting to learn skills that apply directly to a job,” Brink said. “And I also feel like it’s a really good opportunity for kids to do some career exploration.”
Taylor Aadland, a junior at Selah High School, agrees that CTE classes have been a valuable opportunity to explore a variety of different subjects.
“It’s just a really nice experience because you can try something and if you don’t like it in high school, you’ll know not to spend thousands of dollars on it in college for a career that you don’t want,” Aadland said.
Aadland has taken a number of CTE classes that fall under the health care umbrella.
“It feels really encouraging to be able to go into the career path I want, but also feel semi-prepared,” Aadland said. “And I’ve honestly gained so much experience with the stuff that I’ve done, but also meeting new people has been a fantastic experience.”
Moving forward, the school district plans to continue expanding its CTE program in both the high school and middle school. Cochran said he would even like to see the program implemented in the district’s elementary schools.
“I think the continued refinement is important,” Cochran said. “I’m about student choice. I’m about the right fit for students and helping them find that right fit.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
